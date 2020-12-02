Cooking 101: Connecting with cookies: Marking a holiday tradition with cherry bars and peppermint mocha brownies

Dozens of the 50-plus recipes are made every year for as long as the oldest of us can remember. Christmas would not be Christmas without kolacky, oatmeal thins, blond brownies, shortbread logs and molasses cookies.

We argue about favorites. Dad’s was never in doubt: Cherry bars. I cannot remember a holiday without this bright red cherry, oat and coconut bar cookie. Mom thinks the recipe originally came from a package of coconut — no one knows for sure. Last year was the first year I made the cookie instead of mom. I was tempted to swap out the maraschino cherries for something fancier. Nope. I’ll always make the recipe the way Dad enjoyed them.

Peppermint says holidays better than any other flavor. No longer content to hang candy canes on the tree, we crush them and add the shards to everything from coffee drinks to cocktails and desserts. The Doyles bake chocolate peppermint stars, the Hansens make peppermint bark. This year, I’m transforming the family’s favorite chocolate brownie into a holiday delight.

Reminiscent of coffeehouse peppermint mocha drinks and candy shop peppermint bark, these are the brownies to make for this season. Rich and chocolatey, with a touch of coffee flavor, the brownies get topped with red and white bits of peppermint candy and a swirl of creamy white glaze.