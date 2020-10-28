Halloween treats get the salty, sweet and healthy treatment

Who knew that Halloween food could not only be scary but also fun and hauntingly flavorful?

Ranging from salty to sweet and healthy, and from appetizers to snacks and desserts, it is frighteningly easy to whip up. Like the Halloween costumes every year, the food can be just as varied and is meant to leave a lasting impression. So don’t be afraid to experiment and treat your guests to a memorable time!

Delve into the salty department and prepare a creepy savory appetizer. Opt for a cheese dip starter such as the Bat Wings Cheese Balls. A delicious blend of cheeses and chunky salsa, rounded into balls, dusted with crushed blue-corn chips and adorned with extra chips making this the perfect finger food with which to greet your guests. Not to mention that you don’t have to dig into the bowl all the time; just grab a bat off the tray.

The Pretzel Spooky Fingers snacks emphasize the playfulness between salty and sweet with a pleasant side of crunch. Salty pretzels are dressed up in luscious white or dark chocolate and decorated with pepitas or almonds to complete the finger concoctions. Warning: they can become addictive.