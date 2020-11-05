Mobile food pantry Nov. 14 at Fonner Park

This month’s drive-thru mobile food pantry in Grand Island will be Nov. 14 at Fonner Park, 700 E. Stolley Park Road, by the cattle barn.

The food distribution will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church and others, will conduct the monthly Loaves & Fishes food bank. When arriving, use the Fonner Park entrance off South Locust Street. It is requested that people not arrive before 9 a.m.

Drivers should remain in their vehicles and wear masks for safety. No appointment and no identification are required. There also are no income requirements.

Each vehicle will receive a 28-pound prepackaged box filled with a variety of nonperishable staple items such as peanut butter, rice, beans, canned fruits and vegetables, among others. Fresh produce and other items will also be offered.

The food is provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha.

This is the regular second Saturday food pantry normally held at the Grand Island Utilities building.

Although organizers appreciate people helping with this event, group sizes are limited.