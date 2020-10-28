Dinner at Home: Shepherd’s pie packed with earthy flavor for Halloween

In the fall, I postpone turning on the heat in the house as long as possible. Instead, I turn on the stove burners to boil, simmer and stew. Likewise, the heat emanating from the oven means something good is baking, braising or roasting. Kitchen heat satisfies so much more than the closed-in feeling of heated rooms.

Some of that satisfaction likely comes from the fact that I’m cooking comfort food meant to warm my friends and family — inside and out.

In our house, comfort cooking usually begins with mashed potatoes. Simple, boiled potatoes, crushed with milk, soft butter and seasonings takes the chill off a cold day. Gussy them up with fresh garlic and cheese and we are talking dinner. Slather those potatoes over a rich, meaty filling, and folks call it shepherd’s pie. Never one to shy away from flavor, I like mine laced with smoky chiles and flecked with earthy carrots and black beans.

Easier to make than lasagna, shepherd’s pie can be assembled a day or two in advance. Or, just make the meat filling and/or the potatoes in advance, then assemble and bake the day you plan to serve.