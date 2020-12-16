How to make the best cookies for the holidays

Use cookie scoops: While it may seem that scooping dough from your dinner spoon is easy, it comes with a host of issues, from uneven cookie sizes to messy fingers. Do like the pros and buy a set of cookie scoops (my favorite are from OXO). They keep your hands clean, but most important, ensure even, consistent sizing of dough balls so all your cookies bake at the same speed and give you the proper yield.

And while you’re using them, make sure to level the scoop — and all measuring spoons — off flat. For measuring spoons, this ensures you don’t use too much of an ingredient, causing your cookies to malfunction from too much baking powder or soda. Likewise for cookie scoops, you get the proper yield of dough for your cookies — the difference between leveling off scoops and not can add up to 5 to 8 lost cookies in the final yield.

Use bread flour where indicated: It may seem counterintuitive to use bread flour for cookies, but some cookies need that extra protein and gluten to keep the cookie from falling apart or bending. You can use all-purpose flour, if you must, but know that the results will be less crisp and/or snappy without bread flour.