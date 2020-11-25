In the spirit of Thanksgiving: When it’s all about the leftovers

All that planning. All those lists. All that grocery shopping. All that prep. All that cooking.
And now Thanksgiving dinner is done and you’re looking at all those leftovers.
Well, you are if you’re lucky.
What’s the point of Thanksgiving dinner if you don’t have leftovers?
It makes me chuckle when I read those “how much will you need” suggestions for how big of a turkey will you need to feed your crowd and it says “1 pound per person, maybe 1-1/2 pounds if you want leftovers.”
I’m not sure I ever cooked a turkey smaller than 12 to 14 pounds even when it was just two or three of us.
In my house, it’s all about the leftovers. Because if there were no leftovers there would be (to quote Ralphie from “A Christmas Story”): “No turkey sandwiches! No turkey salad! No turkey gravy! Turkey hash! Turkey a la king! Or gallons of turkey soup!”
Perish the thought.
But before we get to the good stuff, let’s review the basics with some suggestions from Cami Wells with Hall County Extension:
Plan ahead. Clear out as much food as possible in the days leading up to Thanksgiving. You’ll need adequate space to store your leftovers. Don’t overload the refrigerator. Refrigerators are most efficient when there is space for cold air to circulate throughout. Over packing can affect quality and safety of cold foods.
Leftovers must be refrigerated within two hours of cooking food or after it is removed from an appliance keeping it warm. Throw away all perishable foods that have been left in room temperature for more than two hours.
Cool food rapidly. To prevent bacterial growth, it’s important to cool food rapidly so it reaches as fast as possible the safe refrigerator-storage temperature of 40 degrees F or below.
To do this, divide large amounts of food into shallow containers. Cut large items of food into smaller portions to cool. Cut turkey into smaller pieces and refrigerate. Hot food can be placed directly in the refrigerator or be rapidly chilled in an ice or cold water bath before refrigerating.
Here are additional tips from the National Turkey federation:
Extra turkey from the meal should be carved from the bone and the stuffing removed. Store in shallow containers and refrigerate or freeze within two hours of cooking.
Cooked, sliced turkey should be refrigerated within two hours and be kept cold at 40 degrees F. When reheating, be sure the turkey reaches a temperature of 165 degrees F.
Parts, slices, turkey pieces (not covered with gravy or broth):
- Refrigerator at 35 to 40 degrees F: 1 to 2 day
- Freezer storage at 0 degrees F or below: 1 month
Parts, slices, turkey pieces (covered with gravy or broth):
- Refrigerator at 35 to 40 degrees F: 1 to 2 days
- Freezer storage at 0 degrees F or below: 6 months
Cooked dishes containing turkey:
- Refrigerator at 35 to 40 degrees F: 1 to 2 days
- Freezer storage at 0 degrees F or below: 4 to 6 months
Gravy and broth:
- Refrigerator at 35 to 40 degrees F:1 to 2 days
- Freezer storage at 0 degrees F or below: 2 to 3 months
This first recipe is one of my favorites for leftover turkey; I found it in Quick Cooking magazine. It only takes about 15 minutes to put it together and is quite tasty. After Thanksgiving, I bag up enough chopped turkey to make two batches and freeze it for later use.
Quick Chicken/Turkey Enchiladas
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Baking time: 35 minutes
- 1 can (16 ounces) refried beans
- 10 flour tortillas (8 inches), warmed
- 1 can condensed cream of chicken soup
- 1 cup (8 ounces) sour cream
- 3 to 4 cups cubed cooked chicken
- 3 cups (12 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese, divided
- 1 can (15 ounces) enchilada sauce
- 1/4 cup sliced green onions
- 1/4 cup sliced black olives
- Shredded lettuce, optional
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
Spread about 2 tablespoons of beans on each tortilla. Combine soup and sour cream; stir in chicken. Spoon 1/3 to 1/2 cup down the center of each tortilla; top with 1 tablespoon cheese.
Roll up and place seam side down in a greased 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Pour enchilada sauce over top; sprinkle with the onions, olives and remaining cheese.
Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees F for 35 minutes or until heated through. Just before serving, sprinkle lettuce around enchiladas if desired.
Makes 10 servings.
Recipe from: Quick Cooking magazine, May/June 1998
Turkey soup is an old standard. Predictable sure, but hey, when else do you have a huge carcass of meaty poultry bones sitting there waiting to be made into rich, flavorful stock?
The secret to a flavorful, brown turkey stock is roasting the bones with some vegetables until they are brown, then slow-cooking them starting with cold water.
Really Good Turkey Stock
- 1 turkey carcass, broken into pieces
- 2 carrots, washed but not peeled
- 1 yellow onion, quartered, not peeled
- 2 ribs celery, coarsely chopped
- Ground black pepper
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Place everything on a large cookie sheet. Break the carrots into a few pieces. Roast for approximately 1 hour or until everything is very brown.
Scrape it all into a large pot, run water over the pan to lift up any brown goodness on the bottom and add to the pot, then run in cold water to just cover the ingredients.
Add pepper, cover, and bring to a boil. Lower the heat to a simmer and cook for 2 hours. Strain.
Discard the vegetables (your dog will love the carrots). Now you have delicious roasted turkey stock to use for soup or any other recipe.
Italian Wedding Soup with Turkey
- 1 quart chicken or turkey stock
- 1 large carrot, cut into 1/2-inch dice
- 2 cloves minced garlic
- 1 cup kale, stems removed, leaves cut into thin strips, packed
- 1/4 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, plus more for serving
- 1 can (15 ounces) white cannellini beans, drained
- 2 cups diced cooked turkey
In a large pot over medium-high heat, combine the broth, water, carrots, garlic and the kale. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat to low and simmer until the carrots are tender, 30 to 40 minutes.
Add the white beans and turkey to the soup and bring to a simmer. Adjust the seasonings with salt and pepper. Remove from the heat, add the cheese, and ladle the soup into warmed bowls. Pass more grated cheese at the table.
Makes 4 servings.
Recipe adapted from: Williams Sonoma
Easy White Turkey Chili
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 1/4 cup onion, chopped
- 1 cup celery, chopped
- 4 cups cooked turkey, chopped
- 2 cans (15.5 ounces) Great Northern beans, drained
- 2 cans (11 ounces) corn, undrained
- 1 can (4 ounce) chopped green chilies
- 4 cups turkey or chicken broth
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion and celery, cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes. Place all ingredients in a large saucepan (at least 4 quarts). Stir well.
Cover and cook about 15 minutes over medium heat stirring occasionally until thoroughly heated. Sprinkle Mozzarella cheese on top, if desired.
Makes 8 servings.
Turkey and Bisquick Dumplings
- 1 quart good turkey stock
- 3 cups pulled turkey meat
- 2-1/4 cups Bisquick baking mix
- 2/3 cup milk
Bring the turkey stock to a boil in a large saucepan. Taste and add salt to your taste. Add the turkey meat and keep stock at a lively simmer.
Lightly mix the Bisquick and milk until a soft dough forms. Don’t overmix. Drop by tablespoons onto the top of your simmering stock. Cook for 10 minutes uncovered, then cover and cook for 10 minutes more.
Makes 4 servings.
This recipe from Martha Stewart throws in everything but the pumpkin pie.
Thanksgiving-Leftovers Shepherd’s Pie
- 3 cups cooked stuffing
- 1 cup cranberry sauce, plus more for topping (optional)
- 1 pound sliced cooked roast turkey with sage
- 10 ounces glazed carrots (or another leftover vegetable)
- 4 to 6 tablespoons gravy
- 3 to 4 cups mashed potatoes
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a 9- to 10-inch pie plate, mound stuffing on bottom, then layer with cranberry sauce, turkey and carrots. Drizzle with gravy and spread potatoes over surface to sides of dish. Top with more cranberry sauce, if desired.
Place pie on a baking sheet and bake until heated through and potatoes are golden, 35 to 40 minutes. Let cool slightly.
Makes 4 to 6 servings.
Recipe from: marthastewart.com
Turkey and Curried Rice Casserole
- 3 tablespoons butter, divided, plus extra for the dish
- 2 medium onions, chopped
- 1/2 pound mushrooms, sliced
- 2 cups diced cooked turkey
- 1/2 cup diced cooked ham
- 1 cup crumbled leftover stuffing or toasted and seasoned bread cubes
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- Pinch of dried thyme
- Salt and pepper
- 1 tablespoon curry powder
- 1 cup rice
- 2 cups hot turkey or chicken broth
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Butter a 2- to 3-quart casserole.
In a large skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter and add the onions and mushrooms. Saute over medium heat for 5 minutes, or until the vegetables are softened.
Transfer the onions and mushrooms into the casserole and add the turkey, ham, stuffing, parsley and thyme, and season with salt and pepper.
Melt the remaining tablespoon of butter in the skillet and add the curry powder and rice, stirring. Add the broth, stir well, and pour over the ingredients in the casserole.
Bake, uncovered, for 25 minutes, or until the rice has absorbed all of the liquid.
Recipe from: Beatrice Ojakangas, “The Best Casserole Cookbook Ever”
Cranberry sauce doesn’t only have to be paired with turkey — it also can brighten up a salad, as this tangy vinaigrette demonstrates.
Leftover Cranberry Sauce Dressing
- 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
- 1/2 cup canola oil
- 1/4 cup whole-berry cranberry sauce
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
Process ingredients in blender until smooth. Serve over tossed or chopped greens.
Makes about 1 cup dressing.
Recipe from: Southern Living
This soup makes good use of many Thanksgiving dinner leftover ingredients: turkey carcass, turkey meat, stuffing and vegetables. The amount of vegetables can be adjusted to what you have on hand.
Turkey Soup with Stuffing Dumplings
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Total time: 1 hour, 30 minutes
- Carcass from one 12-14 pound roasted turkey, picked clean
- 2 large onions, 1 quartered and 1 chopped
- 4 peeled carrots, 2 coarsely chopped and 2 sliced
- 4 stalks celery, 2 coarsely chopped and 2 sliced
- 6 garlic cloves, 4 smashed and 2 chopped
- 1 bay leaf
- 10 whole peppercorns
- 2 large eggs
- 6 tablespoons all-purpose flour, plus more as needed
- 1/2 teaspoon salt, plus more as needed
- Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 2 cups leftover stuffing
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme
- 2 cups shredded leftover turkey meat
- 1 cup leftover mixed vegetables
Put the turkey carcass, quartered onion, coarsely chopped carrots and coarsely chopped celery, smashed garlic, bay leaf, and peppercorns in a large stockpot and add enough cold water to just cover, about 2 quarts. Bring the water to a boil, and then reduce the heat to maintain a gentle simmer and cook for 1 hour. Remove from the heat and strain the solids from the broth. Pour the liquid through a fine mesh strainer and reserve; you should have about 10-12 cups broth.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the eggs, flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt and some black pepper together until smooth. Add the stuffing and mix until well combined; cover and reserve.
Wipe the stockpot clean with a paper towel. Heat the oil in the pot over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and garlic and cook until both are soft and translucent, about 6 minutes. Add the sliced carrots and sliced celery, thyme sprigs and reserved broth and bring to a simmer; cook vegetables are just soft, about 10 minutes.
Roll level tablespoons of the dumpling mixture into balls with wet hands and drop into the simmering soup; cook until dumplings float, about 3 to 4 minutes. Gently stir in the turkey meat, mixed vegetables, and season with salt and pepper, and simmer until heated through. Serve immediately.
Makes 8 servings.
Note: Moistness of stuffing can vary; if the dumpling dough is too soft to roll, add flour a teaspoon at a time until it is firm enough to hold its shape while rolling.
Recipe adapted from: www.foodnetwork.com
