In the spirit of Thanksgiving: When it’s all about the leftovers

All that planning. All those lists. All that grocery shopping. All that prep. All that cooking.

And now Thanksgiving dinner is done and you’re looking at all those leftovers.

Well, you are if you’re lucky.

What’s the point of Thanksgiving dinner if you don’t have leftovers?

It makes me chuckle when I read those “how much will you need” suggestions for how big of a turkey will you need to feed your crowd and it says “1 pound per person, maybe 1-1/2 pounds if you want leftovers.”

I’m not sure I ever cooked a turkey smaller than 12 to 14 pounds even when it was just two or three of us.

In my house, it’s all about the leftovers. Because if there were no leftovers there would be (to quote Ralphie from “A Christmas Story”): “No turkey sandwiches! No turkey salad! No turkey gravy! Turkey hash! Turkey a la king! Or gallons of turkey soup!”

Perish the thought.

But before we get to the good stuff, let’s review the basics with some suggestions from Cami Wells with Hall County Extension: