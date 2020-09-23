Today's Special: Greek favorite pastitsio provides a sharp, distinctive taste

In the past, I’ve attended a Les Dames d’Escoffier South Florida fund-raising event inspired by the “Aegean Secrets” Greek dinner several of our members participated in at the James Beard House in New York.

It got me thinking about my favorite Greek dish, pastitsio, the hearty casserole of layered pasta, ground lamb or beef in tomato sauce, and a bechamel sauce topping that bakes up browned and crispy.

It is often called “Greek lasagna.” This is a favorite main dish served at weddings and during the holidays in Greece and Cyprus, although versions of pastitsio can be found in Malta and Egypt.

The typical Greek version is made with tubular pasta, like penne or ziti, and is enriched with feta cheese, which provides a sharp distinctive taste. The dish owes its rich flavor to aromatic spices and herbs like cinnamon, sumac, oregano and mint.

A vegetarian pastitsio made with sautéed cubes of eggplant in place of the meat is just as delicious as the traditional kind. This dish requires some assembly work — layering the meat sauce, pasta, bechamel. But once the components are made, the rest is easy.