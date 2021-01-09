County looking at study to dispose of Alda Road land

“It’s a fairly involved process of vacating a county road and it starts with the county board, by statute, asking the highway superintendent to study the use of the road,” Riehle said.

A similar effort was done with the county’s Elm Island Road, off U.S. Highway 281.

“This one’s going to be more straightforward,” Riehle said. “The road’s been moved and a new road has taken its place, but there’s still a requirement and a statute to do that. This will be the first part of the process.”

Once a study is completed there will be public hearings and the board will consider if and how the excess land should be relinquished or sold.

“The first part of the process is studying it to make sure it truly is vacant or excess ground,” Riehle said.

Wengler hopes to use the road to expand his business.

“Where we bought the land beside it, we want to put another building in behind it, and we only have one access in,” Marlena Wengler said. “And if we don’t get this 66 feet we’re asking for beside us, then we have no way to, we own a trucking company, for it to go in.”

A study should take roughly four weeks to complete, Riehle said.