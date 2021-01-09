County looking at study to dispose of Alda Road land

Hall County is considering selling a portion of Alda Road and 70th Road to a local trucking business.
The road, south of Alda at Interstate 80, was once a county road. Some of the land around it is still county property, Highway Superintendent Steven Riehle said.
David and Marlena Wengler of Wengler Trucking in Alda requested a study be done.
Wengler hopes to expand his business, and increase access and parking.
Alda Road was a county road until the interstate opened, Riehle told County Commissioners Tuesday.
“The roads were straight and lined up,” he said. “In 1958, in advance of the interstate opening, they put a small curve in there and bought an extra piece of right-of-way.”
Nebraska Department of Roads then relocated the Alda interstate link, L40C, in 1992 and added curves to Alda Road and adjoining Schultz Road.
“They ended up with some old Alda Road properties that can be considered excess,” Riehle said.
Wengler Trucking has an interest in the excess land.
“We’ll survey it and lay it out, and make the determination that it’s excess,” Riehle said.
To dispose of the excess county property, a study must be done.
“It’s a fairly involved process of vacating a county road and it starts with the county board, by statute, asking the highway superintendent to study the use of the road,” Riehle said.
A similar effort was done with the county’s Elm Island Road, off U.S. Highway 281.
“This one’s going to be more straightforward,” Riehle said. “The road’s been moved and a new road has taken its place, but there’s still a requirement and a statute to do that. This will be the first part of the process.”
Once a study is completed there will be public hearings and the board will consider if and how the excess land should be relinquished or sold.
“The first part of the process is studying it to make sure it truly is vacant or excess ground,” Riehle said.
Wengler hopes to use the road to expand his business.
“Where we bought the land beside it, we want to put another building in behind it, and we only have one access in,” Marlena Wengler said. “And if we don’t get this 66 feet we’re asking for beside us, then we have no way to, we own a trucking company, for it to go in.”
A study should take roughly four weeks to complete, Riehle said.
With public hearings and board meetings, the effort could be resolved in March.
There will be no cost to the county for the study.
“It will be in-house,” Riehle said. “There would be no cost, except maybe for land that includes surveying.”
Commission Chair Pam Lancaster supported completing a study.
“It will be great for everyone if we can accomplish this,” she said. “It’s the right thing to do.”