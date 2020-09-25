Annual Suicide Prevention Walk planned for Saturday at College Park

A suicide prevention walk planned for Saturday at College Park aims to remove stigmas and raise funds for local prevention programs.
Though the annual “Out of the Darkness” event will have a different look this year due to pandemic-related precautions, its importance remains the same, organizer Sandy Manfull said.
“This is for people who have lost somebody to suicide or if they have personal struggles, or if they just want to come out and support the cause,” she said.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s mission is saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, Manfull said.
The event hopes to raise $8,000 for the local AFSP with all funds going toward programming and education.
“All the programs and education we do is all free,” Manfull said.
“When we do events like this, donations are encouraged but not required to participate.”
The issue is prevalent in the Grand Island area.
“Suicide does not discriminate,” Manfull said. “It’s around in a lot of areas. It’s just that people do not talk about it. What we’re doing with this walk is bringing mental health and suicide ‘out of the darkness’ so people are more willing to talk about it and reach out for help when they need it.”
Talking about suicide does help, whether it’s with survivors or people who have struggled.
“We’ve had people who have come out to the walk the last couple of years who felt alone in their journey of healing, and realize they weren’t alone, that there were people going through the same thing,” Manfull said.
Even people who have never had mental illness are struggling this year due to the pandemic, Manfull said.
“People like to go out and get together,” she said. “I’ve talked to people that said, ‘I’m a hugger and I can’t hug people anymore. I can’t visit people. I can’t visit my family in the nursing home.’ That’s been hard on so many different people.”
More than 400 people have attended the previous two years’ events.
Due to the pandemic, the event was moved to College Park.
The raffle and auction will be done online only. There will be no informational or activity booths. Social distancing practices will be in effect, as well.
“We’re still having a get-together because people need this,” Manfull said. “People still need to come together and have support, knowing that there’s other people out there.”
Despite this year’s limitations, Manfull is no less excited to see people come together and offer support.
“When someone dies by suicide, it is such a hard subject to talk about, because when someone is dying from another disease, you hear how they’re fighting, but when someone dies from suicide, they’re just in such a place that nobody can even imagine,” she said. “We’re trying to break that stigma.”
She added, “It’s OK to ask for help, and don’t shun somebody when they ask for help.”
