Guard promotes Elba native to major general

“Organizationally, outside of the nursing corps we had maybe one or two women in rated officer positions, so he single-handedly drove up the diversity of female officers in one fell swoop. But more importantly is the culture of the Nebraska Air National Guard recognizes and values diversity and inclusion,” Johnson said. “That is a leadership lesson that is applicable today in a much broader sense than just female representation, but a lesson nonetheless: Investing in individuals is an investment in the organization.”

Touching on her work ethic and commitment to excellence, the Nebraska National Guard adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, said, “The hallmarks of Wendy’s performance have always been she does her homework, she knows her facts and she knows how to represent the best interests of the organization. She carries that forward to each and every assignment.”

In 2016, Johnson made history as the first woman in the Nebraska Air National Guard to pin on the rank of brigadier general. In 2018, she became the first woman to lead the Nebraska Air National Guard as assistant adjutant general — air.

Johnson continues the legacy of the women pioneers serving in the Nebraska National Guard that began on Jan. 27, 1972, when the first three women enlisted.