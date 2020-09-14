Jumpstart the season with teal

The Prairie Pothole region is usually associated with the Dakotas, but Nebraska has plenty of duck-producing wetlands, too, especially in wet years.
Judging by all the overflowing ponds I witnessed this spring dotting the Sandhills in north-central Nebraska, numerous broods of ducks and geese should have hatched in-state this year. Hopefully, that’ll translate to more locally raised waterfowl flying over our decoy spreads on opening day in October.
For those who can’t wait that long, though, there’s the early teal season, which has become something of a tradition for Nebraska waterfowlers.
The early teal season began on September 5 and ended on September 13 for the High Plains unit in the western portion of the state. However, the season is still open through September 20 in the Low Plains unit, which includes central and eastern Nebraska.
The bag limit is six teal, which can include any aggregate combination of blue-winged, green-winged, or cinnamon teal. The latter is a rare visitor to Nebraska, as cinnamon teal are typically found in states further to the west in the Pacific Flyway.
The best way to identify teal is by their namesake blue or green wing patches. Care should be taken so other duck species are not unintentionally shot, so it’s a good idea to wait until there’s enough light to make a positive identification before shooting.
While teal-specific decoys are available, including spinning wing Mojo decoys, they aren’t necessary. During September, most teal are still in their drab summer plumage, so a spread of all-brown hen mallard decoys will suffice since both drakes and hens look similar. Drake teal won’t attain their vibrant breeding plumage until later in fall and winter.
Some shotshell manufacturers offer teal-specific loads. Typically, these are regular steel loads but in smaller shot sizes so there are more pellets in the pattern.
One of the better ones is Kent TealSteel. It’s available in 12-gauge with either number five or six steel shot, and 20-gauge with number six steel only. For small, speedy teal, a quick-swinging, lightweight 20-gauge shotgun is a great choice.
Hevi-Shot also makes an all-steel teal load called Hevi-Teal available in both 12 and 20-gauge in number six shot only. For those who don’t like steel, Hevi-Shot, Kent, Federal, and several other manufactures now offer non-toxic bismuth loads which would also work fine for teal, especially in the smaller shot sizes.
The early teal season provides a great warm-weather tune-up for your retriever, giving you time to work out any kinks left over from summer before the regular season arrives.
Hopefully, Komet and I will have time to hit the marsh yet before the early season is over. We’ve been training with teal bumpers in the yard all summer, and a mouth-sized blue-wing would be the perfect way to introduce the pup to ducks.
However, doves and archery deer also compete for a hunter’s time in September. So much to do, so little time – a typical September here in Nebraska.
Jarrod Spilger writes outdoors for The Independent.
