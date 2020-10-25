CENTRAL CITY — Kappa Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met Oct. 15 at the Venture Center in Central City.

Due to President Judy Marco’s recent illness, the meeting was conducted by immediate past-president Mary Helen Fuchs.

The need for an official vice president or co-president for the chapter received brief comment. Fuchs agreed to contact State President De Smith for advice and update on current state and national rulings regarding those who can assume chapter offices. Fuchs agreed to chair the next monthly meeting.

Members discussed the need to continue new chapter projects begun by Marco, who “challenged” all to pursue monthly growth, and report back in fun ways for prizes.

The Chapter will continue plans to provide area schools with “Old-fashioned School Day” opportunities when requested. Due to the Covid virus, it was agreed that a reminder of availability will be sent to interested teachers early in 2021.

Three new Kappa members will be initiated at the November meeting, which will also be the chapter’s annual celebration of Founders of the Society. Fuchs has requested any available information about Kappa Chapter’s founders as well, and will share her findings as part of the festivities.