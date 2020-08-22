Step right up to a good book

The Nebraska State Fair starts at the end of the month right here in Grand Island.

However, this year with the COVID-19 Pandemic still ongoing and affecting events, it will look different from years past with quite a scaled-back schedule. If you are nostalgic for fairs of years past, or just need to escape from reality for a little bit, why not give one (or all!) of the following books about circuses, carnivals, and magic realism a try?

First up is “The Night Circus” by Erin Morgenstern. The mysterious but entertaining Le Cirque de Rêves rolls into town without warning or announcement, only open at night and leaves just as suddenly. With whimsical and fantastical acts, magicians Celia and Marco are at the center stage. But behind the scenes of the amazing acts, Celia and Marco are in a competition to become the last magician left at the circus. However, despite their opposition to one another, fall in love as the fate of their acts and the circus are left hanging in the balance.

Next up is “Caraval” by Stephanie Garber. This young adult fantasy tells the story of two sisters, Scarlett and Tella. Scarlett has long dreamt of being invited to seeing “Caraval” the far-away show that everyone is talking about. When Tella secures tickets to the show, Scarlett’s dream is finally coming true. However, when Caraval’s mastermind kidnaps Tella, Scarlett must race against time—and magic—to rescue her sister.

If haunted, otherworldly carnivals are your thing, give the classic “Something Wicked This Way Comes” by Ray Bradbury a try. Right before Halloween, “Cooger & Dark’s Pandemonium Shadow Show” rolls into the tiny town of Green Town, Illinois. With the enticing sound of the calliope, young and old are beckoned to the show, but soon the townsfolk realize that the show they thought was something of dreams is actually the stuff of nightmares.