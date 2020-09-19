Busch helps Burwell run past Ravenna

RAVENNA — Behind a dominant offensive line, Caleb Busch put his offseason improvements on display Friday.

Burwell’s 190-pound junior running back amassed 237 yards on 12 carries with five touchdowns to lead the Class D-1 No. 2-rated Longhorns to a 57-12 rout over Ravenna.

“We’re going to run it at you. Stop us,” Busch said. “That’s kind of the name of the game.”

Ravenna couldn’t, especially in the first half.

During one span of six carries, Busch gained 209 yards and scored four times. His touchdowns of 27, 50, 72, 24 and 1 yards all occurred in the first half, and three of them came on the first play of a drive.

That enabled Burwell (4-0) to take a 43-6 halftime lead.

“I’m proud of what we did,” Burwell coach Luke Gideon said. “We’re pretty good up front, got a really good back and our quarterback (Barak Birch) does a really good job of running our offense. Tonight we kind of did what we felt comfortable doing. We didn’t have to show too much. We just won the game up front in the trenches.”

Busch cut back to find holes and once in the open field often would change speeds or stutter step to elude the one or two defensive backs who stood between him and the end zone.

“I went to a lot of summer camps,” he said. “I learned so much more. My vision is so much better. Ballhandling, holding onto the ball, footwork — everything has just been enhanced tremendously.

“I went to a camp in Denver and it was footwork, footwork, footwork.”