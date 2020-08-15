The father of Bryce Benhart, shown attending the Nebraska Cornhuskers Friday Night Lights event last year at Memorial Stadium, was among the parents of at least 60 NU players — and the number was growing throughout the day — who were planning to sign their names to letter asking Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren for answers on why the league postponed its football season just six days after releasing a schedule for it.(Omaha World-Herald/Brendan Sullivan)