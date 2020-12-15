Slow start dooms Heartland Lutheran against McCool Junction

A quick 13-point deficit was too much for Heartland Lutheran to overcome Tuesday.
McCool Junction used 11 of Tyler Neville’s game-high 24 points in an opening 13-0 run to top Heartland Lutheran 46-28.
Neville went 3-for-4 from 3-point range during that early scoring outburst.
“We knew that they have some good shooters,” Heartland Lutheran coach Brent Penny said. “Neville’s a good shooter. (Owen) McDonald, (Chase) Wilkinson are good shooters. We got off to a sluggish start, but we bounced back with a 7-0 run there and finished it right.”
The Red Hornets (0-4) did answer McCool Junction’s run with a 7-0 stretch of their own to close out the quarter after Josh Rathjen hit a 3-pointer to get the hosts on the scoreboard with 2:58 left in the first.
Heartland Lutheran got the lead down to six points two more times in the second quarter before McCool Junction took a 27-15 halftime lead.
“We’ve talked that lately a lot of our problems are turnovers,” Penny said. “We’re not making good passes.
“We’ve been playing good defense and our rebounding has improved. If we can cut down our turnovers, we knew that we could hang around. We executed our offense and hit some shots (to get within six points).”
Heartland Lutheran struggled again with 31 turnovers.
Rathjen led the Red Hornets with 12 points while Quenston Larsen added 10.
“I thought we played really well,” Penny said. “They’re a good team. They’re going to win a lot of games. They’re physical.
“But we’re starting to find our brand of basketball. If we can kind of get that scoring part figured out a little better and get our fundamental basketball IQ up a little bit, I think we’re really close.”
GIRLS
McCool Junction 40, Heartland Lutheran 23
Heartland Lutheran held McCool Junction scoreless for 8:06 to close a 14-point deficit to four in the third quarter Tuesday.
But once the Mustangs scored again, they didn’t stop.
McCool Junction followed that cold spell with a 15-0 run to claim a 40-23 victory.
“We started the third quarter shutting them down the first couple of minutes, then they got a couple buckets,” Red Hornets coach Brad Bills said. “They got loose, and then we tried too hard.”
Prior to that, Heartland Lutheran (1-3) battled back to make it a game.
Trailing 22-8 with 3:44 left in the first half, the Red Hornets got within 22-14 at the half and concluded a 10-0 run with a couple of baskets to open the third period.
“I thought we did a good job on defense and putting pressure on them,” Bills said. “We didn’t let them get open shots and we hit the boards. Then we made some shots.
“They were able to get the early lead with transition baskets. They swung the ball and (McKenna Yates) hit some threes. So we eliminated that a little better in the second quarter.”
But once Sam Weischeit scored to end the drought for the Mustangs and give them a 24-18 lead with 3:38 left in the third, they kept pulling away.
Yates finished with 17 points — including four 3-pointers — and 10 rebounds to lead McCool Junction (3-1).
Jessica Zehendner topped Heartland Lutheran with 14 points.
“We’ve got a lot of room for improvement,” Bills said. “Our offense is getting better, and we showed improvement from last Saturday (in a loss to Nebraska Christian).
“When we understand to slow down and control our composure, move without the ball and come to the ball — those little things — our offense is going to be a lot better.”
