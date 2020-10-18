Minority corrections officers welcome at Hall County jail because of religious, cultural differences

The demands of corrections ensure that women make up a significant portion of jail staffs.
The Merrick County Sheriff’s Department has a jail staff of five people, three of whom are female. All are white.
Of the 88 employees at Hall County Corrections, 29 are female.
Jail standards require a certain number of females. If a jail houses females, it has “to have females here to supervise them,” said Hall County Corrections Director Todd Bahensky.
When fully staffed, the Hall County jail has “at least four females on each shift,” Bahensky said.
Of the 88 total, 73 are white, two are Black, 12 are Hispanic or Latino and one is American Indian/Native American.
Of the 88 employees, 64 are corrections officers. The remaining 24 consist of two administrators, four administrative and clerical staff members, two mental health practitioners, one lieutenant, six sergeants, six corporals and three maintenance officers.
Corrections officers aren’t sworn officers in the way that police officers and deputies are.
Members of the jail’s transport team carry firearms. They are trained to use them, but their focus is defending themselves and the people they’re transporting, Bahensky said.
Generally, the jail gets a good amount of female applicants but that varies.
Sometimes, when the jail is hiring, “we get a list that has a lot of good females on it. Sometimes, we get a couple lists where we don’t have any,” Bahensky said.
But some people don’t stay in the job.
“Sometimes, it’s hard to keep people here. I guess it’s not for everybody,” he said.
In recruiting corrections officers, jail personnel go to job fairs and other events.
The Corrections Department is always encouraging women and minorities to apply, Bahensky said.
He believes it’s “good for us to have a good balance.”
Having people of color on the staff is valuable because the jail houses minorities, Bahensky said.
“We deal with so many different races and religions and cultures,” he said.
The more diverse the jail staff is, “the better we can deal with those things,” Bahensky said. “I think diversity just makes us better. There’s no other way to put it.”
