Minority corrections officers welcome at Hall County jail because of religious, cultural differences

Generally, the jail gets a good amount of female applicants but that varies.

Sometimes, when the jail is hiring, “we get a list that has a lot of good females on it. Sometimes, we get a couple lists where we don’t have any,” Bahensky said.

But some people don’t stay in the job.

“Sometimes, it’s hard to keep people here. I guess it’s not for everybody,” he said.

In recruiting corrections officers, jail personnel go to job fairs and other events.

The Corrections Department is always encouraging women and minorities to apply, Bahensky said.

He believes it’s “good for us to have a good balance.”

Having people of color on the staff is valuable because the jail houses minorities, Bahensky said.

“We deal with so many different races and religions and cultures,” he said.

The more diverse the jail staff is, “the better we can deal with those things,” Bahensky said. “I think diversity just makes us better. There’s no other way to put it.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.