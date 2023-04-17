Grand Island JV Invite
Boys
Individual results
Shot put — 1, Kleen, KEA, 42-8.
Discus — 1, Wulf, KEA, 117-0.
Long jump — Larson, HOL, 18-8 3/4.
Triple jump — 1, Baker, KEA, 41-2.
High jump — 1, Brachle, KEA, 5-6.
Pole Vault — 1, Hanson, KEA, 10-8.
100 — 1, Thomas, GI, 11.60.
200 — 1, Dahlia, GI, 24.07.
400 — 1, Wyatt, GI, 57.34.
800 — 1, Anderson, KEA, 2:15.19.
1,600 — 1, Carpio, GI, 5:08.89.
3,200 — 1, Frey, KEA, 11:32.00.
110 hurdles — 1, Denney, KEA, 16.52.
300 hurdles — 1, Denney, KEA, 44.69.
400 relay — 1, Grand Island (Diaz, Bolton, Maxon, Adams) 45.92.
1,600 relay — 1, Kearney (McElhinny, Phye, Brachle, Pepilinski) 3:58.28.
3,200 relay — 1, Kearney (Haffener, Dorn, Peterson, Wroblewski) 9:17.08.
Girls
Individual results
Shot put — 1, Glandt, KEA, 29-4 3/4.
Discus — 1, Hawke, GI, 93-0.
Long jump — 1, Glandt, KEA, 14-9 1/4.
Triple jump — 1, Gawrych, GI, 32-0 1/2.
High jump —Gawrych, GI, 4-8.
Pole Vault — 1, Pelster, HOL, 8-8.
100 — 1, Kuehn, KEA, 13.65
200 — 1, Kuehn, KEA, 28.50.
400 — 1, Avila, NW, 1:08.68.
800 — 1, Faimon, HAS, 2:51.94.
1,600 — 1, Komenda, HOL, 6:56.35.
3,200 — 1, Komenda, HOL, 15:13.77.
100 hurdles — 1, Turman, HAS, 18.07.
300 hurdles — 1, Turman, HAS, 51.83.
400 relay — 1, Grand Island (Dye, Ferrero, Burns, Gawrych) 53.75.
1,600 relay — 1, Kearney (Recroft, Arnold, Kuehn, Schmeits) 4:49.44.