The Heartland Events Center will play host to two country music legends with “Tracy Lawrence + Clay Walker — One Night, Two Icons” at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11.

Two two will share one stage, perform with a full band and welcome supporting act, Kimberly Kelly.

Lawrence is celebrating more than 30 years of "nonstop hitmaking," according to a release. His impressive catalog of timeless music has made Lawrence a mainstay in the genre, selling more than 30 million albums and charting 18 No. 1 songs. He has garnered numerous CMA and ACM awards and nominations, as well as a Grammy nomination.

Commemorating his three-decade career in 2021, Lawrence released three new albums, which include all new music along with some of his favorite career hits. In addition to his chart-topping success, Lawrence hosts the nationally syndicated radio show “Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence,” which has twice been nominated for ACM’s National On-Air Personality of the Year.

Recording artist, songwriter and entertainer Walker has earned 31 charted singles, a dozen No. 1s, four platinum albums, and decades of performances to his credit. Titles like “Live Until I Die,” “Dreaming with My Eyes Open,” “This Woman and This Man,” “Hypnotize the Moon,” “Rumor Has It,” “Then What,” “The Chain of Love,” “I Can’t Sleep” and “She Won’t Be Lonely Long” have remained country radio favorites for more than years.

With a touring schedule of more than 80 shows per year, Walker "continues to delight fans with his electric performances." His most recent release, the 76-song compilation Clay Walker – The Complete Albums 1993-2002 features chart-toppers like “If I Could Make a Living” — which just celebrated its 25th anniversary of reaching peak airplay.

Tickets are $37, $47, $63, $77 and $97 (plus fees) and are on sale at the HEC box office (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday) or online at etix.com. VIP tickets are available for an additional charge.

A clear bag policy will be enforced at this event. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.