The American Red Cross and 98.9 The Vibe will host the Rock ‘N Roll Up Your Sleeves Blood Drive on Wednesday, Aug. 2, in Kearney, Grand Island, Hastings and Holdrege.

The Red Cross continues to see a concerning trend — blood donations are being sent to hospitals faster than they are coming in. Community members are encouraged to give blood at this event and future blood drives to help prevent a summer blood shortage.

The blood drive will be open from noon to 6 p.m. at the YWCA, 211 E. Fonner Park Road, Grand Island; the American Red Cross, Kearney Chapter, 520 W. 48th St., Kearney; and First S. Paul Lutheran Church, 501 N. Burlington, Hastings. It will also be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1302 Second St., in Holdrege.

Donors are asked to call 1-800-RED CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org to schedule a blood donation appointment, using Sponsor Code: RNR 2023. Those wanting to schedule an appointment in Holdrege are asked to call 308-995-5959.

All who come to donate will receive a commemorative t-shirt while supplies last.

Hospitals and patients need donors to book appointment now to give blood or platelets. One in seven patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion. Blood transfusions are one of the most common hospital procedures in the U.S., yet only 3% of the public gives blood. Unlike other treatments, blood cannot be stockpiled or manufactured − it can only come from volunteer blood donors.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.