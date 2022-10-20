Tropical Storm Roslyn forms off Mexico's south Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Roslyn formed Thursday off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast, and forecasters expect it will strengthen to a hurricane and hit land somewhere between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan over the weekend.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Roslyn had winds of about 45 mph hour Thursday evening and was centered about 245 miles south-southeast of the port of Manzanillo.

The storm was moving west at 7 mph, but atmospheric conditions are likely to steer Roslyn on a more northerly course in coming days.

Mexico issued a tropical storm warning from the port of Manzanillo to Cabo Corrientes. Roslyn could have winds as high as 100 mph when it draws near land.

Mexico's National Water Commission said rains from Roslyn could cause mudslides and flooding.