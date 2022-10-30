Tuesday radio

Monday, October 31
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN KEARNEY AND HASTINGS — World Series, game 3: Houston at Philadelphia (1460 AM, 1550 AM, 92.1 FM, 92.7 FM)
The Dodge pickup turned in front of the Ford Taurus. Both vehicles sustained severe damage.
Members of a Grand Island family were removed from a home at 2103 W. Koenig St. Wednesday because of living conditions inside the home.
Ernesto Franco, who has plenty of restaurant experience, has always wanted to own his own place. And now he has his chance.
Robert ‘Bob' McCullough, 58
The four businesses that sold alcohol to a minor failed to check the minor’s ID.
Two personnel changes have been made at the Nebraska Sate Fair since the departure of Executive Director Bill Ogg earlier this month.
Anthony Pinley of Grand Island was arrested early Friday morning for the alleged sexual assault of the mother of his children.
Larry Rauert is one of those Hall County residents who’s had the same license plate number in his family for decades.
Fonner Park’s plans for a racing facility remodel that will house the temporary Grand Island Casino was approved by the Nebraska Racing & …
The safety coordinator's office has a broad array of responsibilities. Among other things, Jacobsen and Tjaden make sure that health and fire codes are met.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.