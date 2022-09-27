Tuesday’s City Roundup

VOLLEYBALL

GISH defeats Lincoln Southeast in four sets

The Grand Island Senior High volleyball team defeated Lincoln Southeast in four sets on Tuesday.

The Islanders won a thrilling, 28-26 first set but lost the second, 23-25. The set seemed to light a spark underneath them as they won the third, 25-14, and the fourth, 25-15.

Tia Traudt led the way with 21 kills, 19 digs, two blocks and three ace serves. Lauren Taylor had 36 set assists, Rylie Huff had three blocks, Haedyn Hoos had four ace serves and Jaylen Hansen had four ace serves with 25 digs.

The Islanders are back in action on Thursday when they head on the road to play Lincoln High.

GICC wins 3-1 over Kearney Catholic

KEARNEY — The Class C-1 No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball team won in four sets over No. 7 Kearney Catholic.

The Crusaders took the first set, 25-21 and the second, 27-25. They then dropped the third 22-25 before winning 25-18 in the fourth.

Lucy Ghaifan led the way with 21 kills and seven blocks, while Gracie Woods had 12 kills, three ace serves and 24 digs. Carolyn Maser had 41 set assists and Hadlee Hasselman had four ace serves.

GICC has a week off before playing North Platte at home on Oct. 4.

Deshler sweeps Heartland Lutheran

The Heartland Lutheran volleyball team was swept by Deshler on Tuesday evening, 25-16, 25-13 and 25-19.

The Red Hornets hit the road on Thursday, taking on D-2 No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis.

SOFTBALL

Grand Island sweeps Lincoln High

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High softball team won 12-2 in five innings against Lincoln High on Tuesday.

GISH took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first on a Briannah Kutschkau RBI double, a Adriana Cabello RBI single and Kutschkau scoring on an error.

Cabello, Jaidyn Walford, Mya Gawrych and Lauren Nolan all recorded three hits.

Cabello was also in the circle, throwing two strikeouts and five walks in the win.

Grand Island 12, Lincoln High 2 GISH 306 03—12 15 1

Lincoln High 000 02— 2 4 1

WP—Cabello. LP—Praznik-Lodge. 2B—GI: Walford, Nolan, Kutschkau, Cabello. 2B—LH: Harris. HR—GI: Walford.

BOYS TENNIS

GICC wins Kearney Catholic Invite

KEARNEY — The Grand Island Central Catholic boys tennis team won 26-25 over Lexington at the Kearney Catholic Invite on Tuesday.

The No. 1 doubles pair of Bowdie Fox/Jack Kenna performed well, going 5-0 in their matches.

The Crusaders went 4-1 in No. 1 doubles, No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles.

Individual Results

No. 1 singles

Round 1: Austin Staab, GICC, def. Carter Lipovsky, Adams Central, 8-1.

Round 2: Staab def. Riley Pierzina, Kearney Catholic, 8-2.

Round 3: Staab def. Jaxon Kar, Holdrege, 8-2.

Round 4: Greyson Strauss, Lexington, def. Staab, 8-4.

Round 5: N/A

No. 1 doubles Round 1: Bowdie Fox/Jack Kenna, GICC, def. Drew Goracke/Tate McIntyre, AC, 8-0.

Round 2: Fox/Kenna def. Taten Shoemaker/Oliver Sharp, KC, 8-2.

Round 3: Fox/Kenna def. Andrew Grant/Tyler Pothoff, Gretna, 8-0.

Round 4: Fox/Kenna def. Dru Traux/Christopher Swartz, LEX, 8-4.

Round 5: Fox/Kenna def. Jaxon Karn/Brayden Keffeler, Holdrege, 8-0.

No. 2 singles

Round 1: Noah Corey, GICC, def. Austin Vontz, AC, 8-0.

Round 2: Corey def. William Hogeland, KC, 8-1.

Round 3: Ben Zavadil, Gretna, def. Corey, 8-4.

Round 4: Corey def. Noah Scheer, LEX, 8-5.

Round 5: Corey def. Malachi Connell, Holdrege, 8-1.

No. 2 doubles

Round 1: Andrew Arens/JT Rein, GICC def. Dylan Janzen/Taylor Ablott, AC, 8-3.

Round 2: Arens/Rein def. Amir Saadi/Nash Malone, KC, 8-2.

Round 3: Arens/Rein def. Charlie Estee/Parker Poole, Gretna, 8-5.

Round 4: Morgan Bailey/Andres Salinas, LEX, def. Arens/Rein, 8-4.

Round 5: Arens/Rein def. Chase Bailey/Aden Ingwerson, Holdrege, 8-0/

GIRLS GOLF Northwest finishes runner-up at Adams Central Invite

HASTINGS — The Northwest girls gold team finished runner-up at the Adams Central Invite on Tuesday with a 378.

Taylor Mazour led the way with an 86. Olivia Ottman finished with a 92 and Amber Buhlbach had a 99.

The Vikings next invite is at the Central Conference tournament on Friday.

Team results

Kearney Catholic 368, Northwest 378, Sutton 380, Adams Central 391, Lexington 448, Shelby-Rising City 472

Individual results

1. Sidney O’Dey, AC, 81; T2. Taylor Mazour, NW, 86; T2. Taylor McGuire, KC, 86; 4. O’Brasia Amos, LEX, 89; T5. Peyton Hartman, AC, 90; T5. Sofia Hayes, KC, 90; 7. Olivia Ottman, NW, 92; T8. Madie Waggoner, KC, 94; T8. Abbie Owens, LEX, 94; 10. Jordyn Svec, KC, 98; 11. Amber Muhlbach, NW, 99; T12. Maggie Rostvet, AC, 101; T12. Callie Collins, NW, 101; T14. Lillian Weddle, S-RC, 111; T14. Jerzie Diecker, AC, 111.

Other Northwest golfers: Madi Mendoza, 118.