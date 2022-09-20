Tuesday's city roundup

VOLLEYBALL

GICC sweeps David City Aquinas

The Class C-1 No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball team swept David City Aquinas on Tuesday evening (25-6, 25-14, 25-9).

Lucy Ghaifan led the way with 11 kills, while Maddie Weyers added in another 10. Carolyn Maser had 35 set assists and Tristyn Hedman had seven ace serves and 18 digs.

The Crusaders next play on Saturday at the Holdrege Invite.

Northwest grabs 3-1 win over Aurora

AURORA — The Class B, No. 8 Northwest volleyball team earned a 25-21, 25-9, 24-26, 25-21 road win over Aurora Tuesday.

Makayla Rhoads led the Vikings with 17 kills and 16 digs, while Whitney Loman chipped in 13 kills and 25 digs. Mikyna Stoppkotte had five blocks, while Hannah Fletcher had 19 digs. Keraya Caspar dished out 17 assists, while Macie Middleton added 14.

Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said defense was a key reason for the victory.

"We played great defense tonight," she said. "Whitney, Hannah and Makayla did a great job in the back row tonight and that made it hard for Aurora to get kills.

"And Whitney and Makayla found success in the front row too. But Macie was a difference maker with her serving. She came out aggressive and got Aurora out of system."

Northwest will host a triangular with Lexington and Class C-1, No. 5 Kearney Catholic Thursday.

SOFTBALL

Islanders split with Fremont

FREMONT — Grand Island Senior High split the doubleheader between Fremont on Tuesday.

The Islanders lost the first one 5-3. GISH briefly had a lead after Jaidyn Walford hit a home run in the top of the first and Braelyn Sindelar hit an RBI double in the top of the fifth.

Fremont had the answer each time. Eight GISH batter each recorded a hit. Sindelar picked up the loss in the circle, throwing four strikeouts and two walks in six innings.

In the second game, GISH came out on top 10-4.

Trailing 3-1 in the top of the second, the Islanders put six runs on the board and only allowed the Tigers to score one more run the rest of the game.

Adriana Cabello led the way in the circle, throwing two strikeouts and one walk in three innings. Cabello also led her team at the plate, going 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs and three doubles.

Fremont 5, Grand Island 3

GISH 100 110 0 — 3 8 3

FRE 200 021 X — 5 6 1

WP—Cooper. LP—Sindelar. 2B—GI: Martinez, Sindelar. 3B—FRE: Cooper. HR—GI: Walford.

GISH 10, Fremont 4

GISH 160 201 0 — 10 13 0

FRE 301 000 0 — 4 9 1

WP: Cabello. LP—McGee. 2B—GI: Cabello 3, Wolfe 2, Sindelar. 2B—FRE: Bisson 2, McClain.

Crusaders lose a pair at home triangular

DONIPHAN — The Grand Island Central Catholic softball team lost a pair of games on Tuesday at their home triangular.

In the first game, the Crusaders lost 5-3 to Freeman.

They jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the end of the third inning on a Logan Rainforth RBI single and a Kylie Gangwish RBI sac fly.

However, the Falcons scored three runs in the top of the fourth to take back the lead and go on to win, 5-3.

Brielle Saddler went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead her team. Rainforth was in the circle and threw five strikeouts and four walks.

In the second game, GICC lost to Wahoo, 6-1.

The Warriors took a 4-0 lead and had momentum for the majority of the game.

Mikah Culler led the way at the plate, going 2-for-3. However, she had the loss in the circle, throwing one strikeout and one walk in nearly five innings.

Freeman 5, GICC 3

FRE 000 300 2 — 5 5 4

GICC 011 001 0 — 3 4 2

WP—Denney. LP—Rainforth. 2B—FRE: Haner. HR—FRE: Lenners.

Wahoo 6, GICC 1

Wahoo 100 032 0 — 6 7 1

GICC 000 010 0 — 1 4 5

WP—Iversen. LP—Culler. 2B—GICC: Gangwish, Tibbetts. 2B—WAH: Smart. 3B—WAH: Swanson. HR—WAH: Iversen.

TENNIS

Central Catholic wins triangular at Hastings

HASTINGS — The Grand Island Central Catholic boys tennis team won a triangular in Hastings on Tuesday by defeat the Tigers 4-0 and Kearney Catholic 4-0.

The most tightly contested match of the day came in the No. 2 doubles against Kearney Catholic. The pair of JT Rein and Andrew Arens were pushed in the first set, winning 6-4.

However, they came back and one the next 6-0.

The most dominant player on the court was GICC’s Austin Staab, who didn’t give up a point to an opponent.

The Crusaders are back in action on Friday in their home invite

GICC 4, Hastings 0

Singles

No. 1 — Austin Staab, GICC, def. Ben Hafer, HAS, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 — Noah Corey, GICC, def. Jacob Strand-Gjdesal, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles

No. 1 — Bowdie Fox/Jack Kenna, GICC, def. Jackson Graves/Parker Ablott, HAS, 6-2, 6-1.

No. 2 — JT Rein/Andrew Arens, GICC, def. Ethan Zimmerman/Alex Hafer, HAS, 6-3, 6-0.

GICC 4, Kearney Catholic 0

Singles

No. 1 — Austin Staab, GICC, def. Riley Pierzina, KC, 6-0. 6-0.

No. 2 — Noah Corey, GICC, def. William Hogeland, KC, 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles

No. 1 — Bowdie Fox/Jack Kenna, GICC, def. Taten Shoemaker/Oliver Sharp, KC, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 2 — JT Rein/Andrew Arens, GICC, def. Amir Saadi/Nash Malone, KC, 6-4, 6-0.

CROSS COUNTRY

Northwest boys third, girls fourth at Adams Central Invite

HASTINGS — The Northwest boys finished third, while the girls took fourth at the Adams Central Invite Tuesday.

For the boys, the Vikings had three medalists to help them score 47 points. Caden Keller led Northwest with sixth-place finish (17:32.99), while Ben Sutherland was 11th (18:06.55) and Kian Botts was 15th (18:21.32).

Olivia Chapman paced Northwest, who scored 52 points, with a fifth-place finish (21:48.48), while Peyton Smith was seventh (22:03.23).

Adams Central Invite

BOYS

Team Standings

Hastings 19, North Platte 24, Northwest 47, Holdrege 82, Minden 87, Adams Central 125, Lexington 134, Grand Island CC 134, Centura 187.

Medalists

1, Austin Carrera, HAS, 16:59.46; 2, Jua Ceron Millan, HAS, 17:05.33; 3, Rian Teets, NP, 17:06.44; 4, Quade Lowe, NP, 17:06.52; 5, Rowan Jarosik, SCUD, 17:09.51; 6, Caden Keller, NW, 17:32.99; 7, Aiden Hawks, NP, 17:39.67; 8, Evan Struss, HAS, 17:52.95; 9, Nikolas Schrock, HOL, 17:57.89; 10, Diego Chojolan, HAS, 18:05.53; 11, Ben Sutherland, NW, 18:06.55; 12, Gabe Jenny, NP, 18:09.13; 13, Ray Riley, HAS, 18:12.48; 14, Oban Sandoval, NP, 18:17.83; 15, Kian Botts, NW, 18:21.32.

Other City runners

Northwest: 19, Grady Knuth 18:39.76; 39, Joe Sutherland 19:21.49; 43, Kahle Lindiman, 19:45.59; 50, Caden Sheffield 20:04.42; 53; Aidan Shavlik 20:22.34; 58, Connor Kunze 20:32.87; 59, Oewn Bjerke 20:40.12; 73, Tristan Bjerke 22:03.07; 76, Riley Ruehling 22:12.92; 84, Braxton Placke 22:32.30; 87, Ben Hansen 22:48.95; 97, Cooper Harper23:57.79; 99, Deacon Bayne 24:18.35; 106, Matthe Rosenlund 26:10.88;

Grand Island CC: George Pilsl 18:34.11; 32, Zack Corey 19:09.21; 54, Thomas Birch 20:24.28; 103, Thomas Armstrong 25:03.49; 104, Vict. Castellanos 25:16.86.

GIRLS

Team Standings

North Platte 24, Hastings 39, Minden 42, Northwest 52, Adams Central 91, Lexington 113, Holdrege 139.

Medalists

1, Marissa Holm, NP, 19:02.27; 2, Zarah Blaesi, NP, 20:24.35; 3, Jessie Hurt, MIN, 21:22.87; 4, Catherine Lehn, AC, 21:42.61; 5, Olivia Chapman, NW, 21:48.48; 6, Lilliana Widhelm, HAS, 21:52.62; 7, Peyton Smith, NW, 22:03.23; 8, Ke Henry Perlich, HAS, 22:11.45; 9, Jada Hothan, NP, 22:17.41; 10, Trinity Houchin, MIN, 22:17.99; 11, Karli Shoemaker, HAS, 22:20.29; 12, Jenessa Arnold, NP, 22:20.56; 13, Lindsey Rehtus, MIN, 22:26.69; 14, Abby Fiedler, HAS, 22:28.95; 15, Haylie Hoatson, NP, 22:37.23.

Other city runners

Northwest: 18, Lexie Lilienthal 22:50.06; 22, Marissa Miles 23:33.02; 25, Neelie Dorsey 24:04.33; 34, Joselin Suriano 25:35.97; 35, Lupe Sanchez 25:40.00; 39, Audrey Svoboda 25:46.81; 54, Marian Rodriguez 27:03.10; 60, Emma Harb 28:06.79; 61, Ellie Brodbeck 28:17.22;

Grand Island CC: Allison Haney 26:03.07; 68 30:18.41; 70, Catalina Chavez 30:28.63