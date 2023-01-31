Tuesday's Grand Island sports roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GICC gets past Aurora

A strong defensive first half helped the Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball team to victory.

The Crusaders led 19-8 in the opening 16 minutes and didn’t look back in a 50-38 win over Aurora Tuesday.

Gracie Woods led GICC with 14 points.

Crusader coach Kevin Mayfield said he was pleased with the first half but not the second half as they gave up 30 points. But he was happy to see them go 11 of 11 from the free-throw line.

“We played a great first half defensively, but didn’t in the second half, which was a reason we gave up 30 points. You can’t do that against anybody,” Mayfield said. “But we didn’t miss a free throw so that is always good.”

GICC hosts Lexington Friday.

Grand Island CC 50, Aurora 38

Aurora 4 4 11 19–38

Grand Island CC 10 9 16 19–50

AURORA–Nachtigal 12, Schuster 5, Vinkenberg 4, A. Fahrnbruch 8, E. Fahrnbruch 9.

GRAND ISLAND CC–Gellatly 3, O’Boyle 4, Tibbetts 6, Maser 6, Moody 7, Gangwish 2, Woods 14, Ghaifan 8.

Elba rallies to defeat Heartland LutheranELBA – Elba used a fourth-quarter rally to defeat Heartland Lutheran.

The Bluejays outscored the Red Hornets 17-9 in the final quarter to come away with a 44-42 win.

Jaime Wysocki led Elba with 15 points, while Meleyna Kosmicki and Alexis Berggren each added 10.

Kelsey Essex paced Heartland Lutheran with 10 points, while Brielle Saddler added nine.

“Elba hit their shots in the fourth quarter and we didn’t,” HL coach Brad Bills said. “They grabbed momentum early in the fourth quarter and we couldn’t get it back.”

Heartland Lutheran hosts Palmer at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Elba 44, Heartland Lutheran 42

Heartland Lutheran 8 12 13 9–42

Elba 8 9 10 17–44

HEARTLAND LUTHERAN – Fosket 4, Koch 6, Lemburg 6, Saddler 9, Rhoades 5, Keiper 2, Essex 10.

ELBA –Wysocki 15, Kosmicki 10, Berggren 10, Weddle 2, Radke 7.

BOWLING

Northwest teams second at B-5 district

HASTINGS – Both Northwest bowling teams finished second in the Class B, District 5 Tournament in Hastings Tuesday.

No team scores for the Vikings were made available, but the girls did get two individual state qualifiers in Faith Lahm and Jamie Riley. Lahm was fourth with a 430, while Riley was fifth with a 428.