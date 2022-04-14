Turning Over a New Leaf on Old Potash Highway

Grand Island city officials have taken keeping up with growing demand to a new level.

Rather than change a key roadway just to handle today’s traffic volume, city officials partnered with Olsson to widen Old Potash Highway to accommodate traffic volumes expected 20 years down the road.

Fortunately for Grand Island, Olsson’s Nebraska Traffic and Technology team knows all about future transportation planning.

Olsson conducted an extensive traffic study to analyze existing conditions and identify opportunities for improvement. The firm then used that information to project future traffic usage and patterns.

From there, it took a team of experts to transform Old Potash Highway into a safe, efficient, workable roadway for the residents of Grand Island, who approved a citywide sales tax increase to fund infrastructure projects. The city’s public works staff worked closely with Olsson, contractors, and business owners along Old Potash Highway to give the roadway a fresh look and a renewed purpose.

"We had a lot of stakeholder meetings, starting before the design phase began, and that continued throughout the project,” said Keith Kurz, the city’s assistant director of public works for engineering. “We were in constant contact with local businesses and property owners to go over any concerns they had and to address them in our final design.”

In recent years, traffic has increased (along with delays) on Old Potash Highway as more businesses opened, parents transported children to and from a nearby school, and the post office relocated to the area from downtown. Major changes were needed to efficiently keep people – and vehicles – on the go.

To make this happen, the project team agreed to convert Old Potash Highway to a half-mile-long, three-lane section from North Road to Claude Road and a half-mile-long, four-lane, divided section from Claude Road to Webb Road. Olsson proposed constructing single-lane roundabouts at North and Claude roads and a multilane roundabout between U.S. Highway 281 and Webb Road at Wilmar Avenue.

“There was always quite a bit of traffic congestion at the Wilmar intersection and safety concerns where Old Potash Highway intersects with U.S. Highway 281,” said Matt Rief, team leader for the Greater Nebraska General Civil team, who served as the project manager for Olsson. “It’s a pretty high-profile area that drove a lot of the improvements to the corridor.”

Olsson’s Grand Island office provided geotechnical, roadway design, drainage design, construction management, utility coordination, and surveying for the project.

Olsson’s public involvement team pitched in, too. The team worked closely with the city to gather feedback from key stakeholder groups and make recommendations that balanced the city’s needs with public input.

Public meetings also helped alleviate concerns about driving through the multilane roundabout. A member of Olsson’s Nebraska Roadway team, Jon Olsen, created an HO scale model (think model trains) of the roundabout to give residents a hands-on visual of how the roundabout works. Olsson also created a video on how to drive the multilane roundabout.

The $15 million project was completed in the fall of 2021, a year ahead of schedule, and came in under budget estimates from 2018.

