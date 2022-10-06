TV journalist has 'zero regrets' on termination for abortion-ban initiative work

NORTH PLATTE — Melanie Standiford has told countless stories as a print and broadcast journalist for more than two decades, including the last five years with KNOP, the NBC affiliate in North Platte.

But after she was quoted in a Flatwater Free Press story about her involvement in a ballot initiative to ban abortions in Curtis, her employer, Gray Television, terminated her Friday.

Standiford has 'zero regrets' on termination for abortion-ban initiative work

Shannon Booth, the vice president and general manager of KNOP, confirmed the firing in a statement. Booth added that company policy “encourages civic involvement among our employees, so long as such activities do not give the appearance of interfering with journalistic impartiality. In furtherance of that qualification, KNOP’s news personnel are not permitted, at any time and regardless of beliefs, to actively engage in any political activity for any candidate, party or ballot initiative.”

Standiford, who was appointed KNOP’s news director in 2021, said in a roughly half-hour phone conversation Monday afternoon that she refused to sign any company paperwork to acknowledge her termination.

She said the move cost her a $4,000 severance payment, but she is not bound to a nondisclosure agreement. Standiford added she is considering legal action as well.

“That remains to be seen,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of lawyers reach out to me and I’ve had a lot of people tell me that what happened was not fair. I don’t know what I am doing (legally). I don’t know.

“I have zero regrets,” Standiford said. “I’m sad about the situation. I’m sad about my (co-workers) at KNOP. I hope everybody is nice to them. This (decision) wasn’t them. I’m sad that we live in a world where we can’t have a personal life without it being questioned.”

Flatwater Free Press is an independent, nonprofit Nebraska newsroom whose stories are published online and in many Nebraska newspapers, including the Grand Island Independent. The article last weekend focused on six Nebraska towns that will vote on banning abortions within their city limits, and says that Standiford helped collect 47 signatures for the initiative in Curtis.

Standiford is pro-life but said abortion has never been one of her “soapbox issues.” Standiford said she had nothing to do with putting the petition together and added that her involvement consisted of “sitting at a table at my church with the petition (on it) and somebody witnessed the signatures.”

“People can spin it however they want,” Standiford said. “It did not occur to me that I was doing something partisan. It was within the walls of my church, and the people in the community who were not in my church were the people who reached out to me. Nobody was coerced.

“I wasn’t a journalist that day. I should at least be able to feel safe in my church and with my community without being thought of as Melanie Standiford, News 2.”

About the interview, Standiford said she was awoken by a call from Free Press reporter Natalia Alamdari after having worked until 3 a.m. and said she should have waited to talk until she had collected her thoughts.

Alamdari asked her if it was appropriate for her to cover an issue that she’s politically involved in.

“You’re probably right,” Standiford is quoted as saying. “I probably, maybe, shouldn’t have even done that. But who knew it would be an issue.”

Standiford said her comment came at the end of the conversation and, in her mind, she felt it was being made off the record.

“That’s what she put in quotations,” Standiford said.

Free Press editor Matthew Hansen emailed a statement in support of Alamdari’s work and attached documents, signed by Standiford and delivered to the state, showing she collected 47 signatures as a petition circulator.

“We stand by this fact-based reporting, and personally I’m proud that Flatwater Free Press published an important story about small towns debating whether they should ban abortion, and the legal and symbolic impact of those bans,” Hansen wrote in the email.

Standiford plans to continue telling stories as well. She started a Facebook page over the weekend, called “Midwest Media by Melanie,” on which she said she will continue to continue reporting stories on “whatever the people want.” She was present at the “Big Red Roundup” Republican event Sunday and the Sustainable Beef ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, both in North Platte.

She plans to start a website soon, and she has started fundraising to assist in those ventures.

“Anyone who knows me knows I can’t sit still for very long,” Standiford said.

Standiford also said she would strongly consider running for political office because her “mouth doesn’t have to be closed any more.”

“Now I can stand for what I believe,” she said. “Now I would absolutely run for government office. Absolutely, in a heartbeat.”