Twelve area teams still competing in state football playoffs

The Grand Island Independent area has 12 football teams still competing in this season’s state football playoffs.

Grand Island Senior High and Northwest represent the city of Grand Island. Aurora, Adams Central, Broken Bow, Central City, Ord, Hastings St. Cecilia, Riverside, Ravenna, Nebraska Christian and Central Valley are the area teams still competing.

The first round of Classes A, B, C-1, C-2 and D-6, and the second round of D-1 and D-2 all take place on Oct. 28. Quarterfinals will be on Nov. 4 and semifinals are on Nov. 11. The championship game in Lincoln will be on Nov. 21 for A, D-1 and D-2, while the B, C-1 and C-2 will be on Nov. 22. The D-6 championship game will be held at the University of Nebraska-Kearney the Friday before, on Nov. 18.

In Class A, No. 5 Grand Island (7-2) hosts No. 8 Omaha North (6-3). The Islanders already defeated the Vikings once this season by a score of 31-21 on the road in Omaha. The time of the game is still to be announced.

GISH is coming off of a 52-0 win over Omaha Northwest.

In Class B, No. 7 Northwest (4-5) will have to travel east and take on No. 3 Elkhorn High (7-2). The time of that game is also still to be announced. The Vikings lost 24-21 to York last Friday in their fourth one-score loss of the season.

In C-1, four area teams made the playoffs.

No. 1 Aurora (9-0) earned the number one seed and hosts Columbus Scotus (6-3). The time for their game against the Shamrocks has been set for 7 p.m. The Huskies are coming off of a 49-21 win over Central City. The Bison are the first team to score over 20 points against Aurora all season.

No. 9 Adams Central (7-2) hosts Platteview (5-3). The time is still to be announced. The Patriots enter the game coming off of a 60-20 win over Fairbury. Adams Central is led by quarterback Sam Dierks who has over 1,200 passing yards this season.

Broken Bow (5-4) travels to No. 4 McCook (9-0). The Indians lost 33-14 to Gothenburg on Friday. They lost 34-20 to McCook in the third game of the season. They’ll play the rematch at 7 p.m.

No. 10 Central City (5-4) plays No. 2 Pierce (9-0), also in a rematch of earlier this season in which the Bluejays won 56-35. The time is still to be announced. In the Bison’s game against Aurora, they were without starting quarterback Derek Pfeifer.

In Class C-2, No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia (9-0) earned the number one seed and will host Valentine (5-4). The time is still to be announced. The Bluehawks are one of three teams still undefeated in the class. They beat Doniphan-Trumbull 40-0 on Friday.

No. 2 Ord earned the number two seed and will (8-1) host Chase County (5-4). The time is still to be announced. The Chanticleers lone loss is to No. 1 Norfolk Catholic. In six of their games this season, they’ve scored over 40 points.

In Class D-1, No. 9 Riverside (8-1) hosts Summerland (6-3) in a rematch of a wild game in week 0 where the Chargers won 27-26. The time is set for 6 p.m. Riverside won its opening round playoff game 55-12 over Maxwell.

Nebraska Christian (7-2) hits the road to play No. 10 Thayer Central (8-1). The time is set for 7 p.m. The Eagles won 38-36 over Alma on Friday. They haven’t won a second round playoff game since 1985.

Ravenna (7-2) travels to play No. 3 Stanton (9-0). The time is set for 7 p.m. The Bluejays won on the road against Perkins County 42-18 to advance to the second round.

In Class D-2, Central Valley (8-1) faces No. 10 Sandhills/Thedford (8-1) on the road. The time is set for 6:30 p.m. The Cougars dominated in the first round, winning 52-6 over O’Neill St. Mary’s.

Fullerton was eliminated from the playoffs in an 88-38 loss to Osceola on Friday.

State Football Playoffs

Friday

Class A

Papillion-LaVista (4-5) at Omaha Westside (8-1), 7 p.m.

Millard West (6-3) at Lincoln Southwest (7-2), TBA

Millard South (5-4) at Kearney (7-2), 7 p.m.

Omaha North (6-3) at Grand Island (7-2), TBA

Lincoln East (5-4) at Elkhorn South (9-0), 8 p.m.

Creighton Prep (6-3) at North Platte (6-3). TBA

Papillion-LaVista South (6-3) at Bellevue West (6-3), TBA

Lincoln Southeast (5-4) at Gretna (9-0), TBA

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 4 TBA

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 11

TBA

Championship

Monday, Nov. 21

At Memorial Stadium Lincoln

TBA at 7:15 p.m.

Class B

Beatrice (3-6) at Bennington (9-0), TBA

Elkhorn North (6-3) at Lincoln Pius X (5-4), TBA

Norris (4-5) at Waverly (7-2), 7 p.m.

Northwest (4-5) at Elkhorn (7-2), TBA

Plattsmouth (4-5) at Scottsbluff (8-1), 6 p.m. MT

Blair (5-4) at Omaha Skutt Catholic (6-3), TBA

Seward (6-3) at York (6-3), TBA

Mount Michael Benedictine (3-6) at Omaha Gross Catholic, TBA.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 4

TBA

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 11

TBA

Championship

Tuesday, Nov. 22

At Memorial Stadium Lincoln

TBA at 7:15 p.m.

Class C-1 Columbus Scotus (6-3) at Aurora (9-0), 7 p.m.

Lincoln Christian (7-2) at Omaha Roncalli Catholic (7-2), TBA

Minden (6-3) at Boone Central (7-2), TBA

Auburn (6-3) at Ashland-Greenwood (9-1), TBA

Broken Bow (5-4) at McCook (9-0), 7 p.m.

Platteview (6-3) at Adams Central (7-2), TBA

Wahoo (6-3) at Columbus Lakeview (7-2), TBA

Central City (5-4) at Pierce (9-0), TBA

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 4

TBA

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 11

TBA

Championship

Tuesday, Nov. 22

At Memorial Stadium Lincoln

TBA at 2:45 p.m.

Class C-2

Hastings St. Cecilia (9-0) at Valentine (5-4), TBA

Battle Creek (7-2) at Gordon-Rushville (6-3), TBA

Hartington Cedar Catholic (6-3) at Mitchell, 2 p.m. MT

Fremont Archbishop Bergan (6-3) at Malcolm (9-0), 7 p.m.

Yutan (6-3) at Norfolk Catholic (9-0), TBA

Lincoln Lutheran (6-3) at Wahoo Bishop Neumann (8-1), 7 p.m.

Fillmore Central (7-2) at Oakland-Craig (7-2), 7 p.m.

Chase County (5-4) at Ord (8-1), TBA

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 4

TBA

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 11

TBA

Championship

Tuesday, Nov. 22

At Memorial Stadium Lincoln

TBA at 10:15 a.m.

Class D-1

Sandy Creek (6-3) at North Platte St. Pat’s (9-0), 6 p.m.

Hi-Line (8-1) at Elmwood-Murdock (8-1), 5 p.m.

Heartland (7-2) at Neligh-Oakdale (8-1), 7 p.m.

Summerland (6-3) at Riverside (8-1), 6 p.m.

Ravenna (7-2) at Stanton (9-0), 7 p.m.

Nebraska Christian (7-2) at Thayer Central (8-1), 7 p.m.

Crofton (6-3) at Clarkson/Leigh (8-1), 7 p.m.

Weeping Water (5-4) at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (9-0), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 4

TBA

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 11

TBA

Championship

Monday, Nov. 21

At Memorial Stadium Lincoln

TBA at 2:45 p.m.

Class D-2

South Loup (6-3) at Howells-Dodge (9-0), 4 p.m.

Johnson-Brock (8-1) at Dundy County Stratton (8-1), 2:30 p.m. MT

Central Valley (8-1) at Sandhills/Thedford (8-1), 6:30 p.m.

Lawrence-Nelson (8-1) at BDS (9-0), 7 p.m.

Twin Loup (7-2) at Wynot (8-1), 5 p.m.

Osceola (8-1) at Bloomfield (8-1), 6 p.m.

Elm Creek (8-1) at Ainsworth (9-0), 5 p.m.

Humphrey St. Francis (6-3) at Hitchcock County (9-0), TBA

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 4

TBA

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 11

TBA

Championship

Monday, Nov. 21

At Memorial Stadium Lincoln

TBA at 10:45 a.m.

Class D-6

Wallace (4-4) at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (8-0), TBA

Shelton (6-2) at Sterling (6-2), TBA

Southwest (5-3) at Parkview Christian (7-1), TBA

Hampton (5-3) at Red Cloud (7-1), 6 p.m.

Brady (4-4) at Potter-Dix (8-0), 5 p.m. MT

Stuart (5-3) at Pawnee City (6-2), TBA

Hay Springs (5-3) at Cody-Kilgore (6-2), TBA

Wlicox-Hildreth (4-4) at Arthur County (8-0)