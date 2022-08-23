Two arrested after Nebraska state troopers find meth, fentanyl inside statues in car

Nebraska state troopers arrested two people after finding 59 pounds of what they suspect is methamphetamine and 9 pounds of suspected fentanyl at a rest stop along Interstate 80.

A patrol spokesman said Tuesday that troopers contacted the occupants of a Volkswagen Passat at a rest stop near Cozad on Thursday. During the encounter, a patrol K-9 detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle.

A search revealed two hollow foam statues in the back seat. Both statues contained several packages of controlled substances, the patrol spokesman said.

The patrol estimated the street value of the drugs at more than $400,000.

The occupants of the vehicle, a 31-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man, both of San Ysidro, California, were arrested and taken to jail.