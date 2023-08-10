Two members of a Nebraska family were killed and three children were seriously injured after a head-on collision on Highway 6 just east of Hastings on Wednesday.

Nicole Pavelka, 30, and her 8-year-old son Ryder Schlichtman were killed when a westbound semitrailer truck entered the eastbound lane and struck their car head-on. Three other children in the car sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the semi, 21-year-old Justin Zoerb of Hazard, Nebraska, was arrested but is not currently facing charges related to the crash. He was arrested on an active warrant for failing to appear in court on misdemeanor truck maintenance violations.

According to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol, Zoerb was driving his semi westbound on Highway 6 at about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. As he approached Hastings, he came upon westbound traffic that had stopped as a vehicle was waiting to turn onto an adjacent road.

Zoerb allegedly failed to slow down for the stopped traffic and entered the eastbound lane of the two-lane highway before losing control of the semi. The semi struck an eastbound Buick Enclave occupied by one adult and four children.

Pavelka and Schlichtman were both declared dead at the scene, and the three other children were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries. Two children, ages 10 and 11, were transported to Children’s Hospital in Omaha, while a 9-year-old child was transported to Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings.

Zoerb was issued a misdemeanor traffic citation in May for having worn-down tires and failing to stop at a weighing station. He allegedly failed to appear in court in June, and prosecutors in Hitchcock County issued a warrant for his arrest earlier this month. He is currently being held in custody at the Adams County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation, and the State Patrol is conducting a full crash reconstruction. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Pavelka and Schlichtman family, who are from Davenport, Nebraska, pay for funeral and medical expenses.