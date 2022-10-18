Two Nebraska farm groups oppose hog confinement law; a third calls issue 'complicated'

Drought, which has fried crops and pastures and fueled wildfires, is part of a rough year for Nebraska agriculture.

If California’s Proposition 12 withstands a challenge in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, livestock farmers in Nebraska and other states would be at a major disadvantage, the Nebraska Farm Bureau and Nebraska Pork Producers Association say.

Known in California as the Prevention of Cruelty to Farm Animals Act, the state law, which voters passed in 2018, sets various standards for how livestock that end up as meat and poultry products sold in California are raised. Those include minimum space standards for sows, calves that are sold as veal and hens.

Critics say the law violates the interstate commerce clause by applying the regulations on ag producers in other states. Those critics include Mark McHargue, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau.

“Quite frankly, if any state could make a law in demanding the entire rest of the country … to fall under those guidelines, it’s just a really slippery slope,” he said. “I just don’t think that’s where we need to be within the United States in our legal system.”

The Biden administration expressed a similar concern in an amicus brief filed in June. Deputy U.S. Solicitor General Edwin Kneedler reiterated those concerns to the court last week in a hearing pertaining to the law’s requirements for pork producers.

Kneedler told the court that Proposition 12 “fails to respect the autonomy of California’s sister states” and “invites conflict and retaliation and threatens the balkanization of the national economic union.”

Brad Lubben, an extension policy specialist in agricultural economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said the law is “almost entirely forcing a production system on the rest of the country — not forcing the rest of the country to catch up to the California system” because the nation’s most populous state produces less than 1% of the pork that is consumed.

John Hansen, president of Nebraska Farmers Union, called the issue “complicated,” noting that California wants to establish its own standards yet also reflecting on how those standards could impact agriculture producers around the country, given California’s stature.

Hansen said states are rubbing up against the Dormant Commerce Clause when they establish standards that affect commerce with other states. The clause is an implicit interpretation of the interstate commerce clause within the U.S. Constitution that prohibits states from passing legislation that adversely affects interstate commerce.

“It’s a balancing act between competing principles,” Hansen said. “If you take a strict interpretation of the Dormant Commerce Clause, states couldn’t do hardly anything to set their own standards or chart their own course.

“So all of this gets very complicated. It’s not a clear black-white line.”

Hansen added that the Nebraska Farmers Union hasn’t taken a position on the issue.

To Al Juhnke, executive director of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association, there is no need for California to establish regulations on how ag producers in Nebraska and other states raise the livestock. The minimum space standards, such as requiring that breeding sows must be housed in at least 24 square feet of space, are arbitrary and not based on science, Juhnke said. McHargue said that gestating sows in Nebraska typically are housed in spaces 14 to 16 square feet.

Juhnke said producers in Nebraska and other states already are treating their livestock, including pigs, humanely.

In order to comply with the standards, Juhnke and Lubben estimated it would cost pork producers millions and even billions of dollars to reconfigure operations to adhere to California’s standards.

Given California’s market size, it’s not a realistic option for producers to cut off that state if the law were to stand. Lubben said producers would have several options.

Those include standardizing their operations to adhere to California law. Another option producers could choose is segment only a portion of their operations to raise some of their animals in the manner California requires while keeping other parts status quo.

The latter option wouldn’t be unprecedented. Lubben said many American beef and pork producers already apportion their operations to raise some livestock without treating them with hormones per European Union regulations.

If the Supreme Court upholds the California law, Juhnke expressed concern that could prompt states to pass retaliatory laws, a concern shared by the Biden administration.

“We don’t need that,” Juhnke said.