LINCOLN — State lawmakers will hold onto a bill mandating two-person crews on trains in Nebraska while federal regulators consider the issue.

State Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, who chairs the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, said Friday she does not plan to seek action on Legislative Bill 31 this year.

But she promised to take it up promptly next January if the Federal Railroad Administration does not rule in the meantime. The federal agency proposed a regulation last July that would require at least two crew members on trains.

More recently, the proposed Railway Safety Act of 2023 would include a national mandate for two-person crews.

Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte introduced LB 31, which was backed by numerous railroad workers, local officials and supporters. They called the proposal a public safety and worker safety issue.

Jacobson said last month’s derailment of a Norfolk Southern train near East Palestine, Ohio, underlined the reasons for the proposal. The derailment on Feb. 3 spewed vinyl chloride and other toxic chemicals into the air, killing fish in nearby streams and prompting an evacuation.

Initial reports have alleged problems with railroad safety technology that was supposed to alert the crew to the failure of a wheel bearing.

Representatives of Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Santa Fe, the two major railroads in Nebraska, opposed LB 31. Both said the issue should be handled through collective bargaining between the companies and employee unions and that railroads need the flexibility to go with one person on a train as technology improves.