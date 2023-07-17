Nick Conant did not allow U-Save Pharmacy to get anything going.

The Hastings Five Points pitcher allowed only one baserunner and no hits. That allowed Hastings to defeat the Grand Island seniors 12-0 in five innings during the Class A, Area 7 Tournament Monday at Ryder Park. The game was called because of the mercy rule.

The only baserunner Conant, who recorded three strikeouts, allowed came on an error

“It’s hard to win when you don’t have any hits,” U-Save coach Ryan Anderson said. “He really did nothing special. We just hit balls right at guys.”

U-Save hung with Hastings for a while. U-Save pitcher Evan Gydesen got out of trouble in the opening inning when Hastings had runners on second and third with two outs. But he struck out Chance Vertin to end the threat.

Then Hastings put runners on first and second with one out in the second, but Gydesen got the final two outs.

But Hastings’ bats came alive in the third inning. Braden Rutt hit a two-RBI double to bring home Cameron Brumbaugh and Jaxen Gangwish. Naz Robinson followed up with a RBI single to score Rutt for a 3-0 lead. That production came with two outs.

Hastings added two runs in the fourth and seven more in the seventh to put the game out of reach.

“Evan did a great job for us early on, but they showed why they are the top seed,” Anderson said. “They can really hit the ball well.”

Robinson was 3 for 4 with a RBI to lead the Hastings offense, while Rutt was 2 for 4 with four RBIs and a double.

U-Save stayed alive in the A-7 tourney after defeating Scottsbluff 5-4 on Sunday.

In a back and forth affair, Tristan Mills scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning on a throwing error.

Jaxson Nesvara was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a double to lead the U-Save offense against Scottsbluff. Owen Janulewicz got the win. He recorded six strikeouts but gave up seven hits.

The loss ends U-Save Pharmacy’ season at 12-22. Anderson said Grand Island got off to a rough start at the beginning of the season where it started 1-11, but felt like the senior team continued to battle throughout the season.

“It was a great group of young men to coach this year,” he said. “We didn’t start off the season we would have liked to but I’m proud of how they battled and competed all summer long. It could have been easy for them to give up but they stuck with it. I couldn’t have asked for a better group of kids.”

Sunday’s game

U-Save Pharmacy 5, Scottsbluff 4

Scottsbluff; 004; 000; 0-4; 7; 2

U-Save Pharmacy; 030; 101; X-5; 6; 4

WP-Janulewicz. LP-Meyer. SV-Arana. 2B-USP: Gydesen, Nesvara.

Monday’s game

Hastings 12, U-Save Pharmacy 0, 5 inn.

Hastings; 003;27-12; 11; 1

U-Save Pharmacy; 000; 00-0; 0; 4

WP-Conant. LP-Gydesen. 2B-H: B. Rutt, E. Rust.