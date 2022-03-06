United Veterans Club asking Hall County for help acquiring state land

Grand Island’s United Veterans Club is again asking Hall County for help acquiring 10 acres of land from the state.

The club, at 1914 W. Capital Ave., is currently leasing the land adjacent to the club from the state, which includes the club’s parking lot, two baseball fields and infrastructure.

At Tuesday’s Hall County Commissioners meeting, Richard Catron, Grand Island VFW 1347 post commander, asked the county to acquire the 10 acres on the club’s behalf.

Catron made a similar request of the commissioners in September.

“A number of years ago I submitted a package to the county board for acquisition of the land west of the United Veterans Club, which you people granted unanimous support,” Catron said. “After that, we found that the state could not transfer that land to the United Veterans Club, as we are a private entity.”

Catron said he asked the state to deed the land to the county, but no action has been taken.

“They can deed the land to Hall County without any obligation. Transferring land from one government entity to another is just basically something that happens,” Catron said.

He has brought the matter to the attention of state Sen. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island.

The issue will not be brought before the state Legislature, Catron said, but it is being done administratively, Catron said.

Catron has since met with the state’s property management office.

“At that time, they did not have that package that I submitted to Sen. Aguilar, but I was assured that they would have it and they’ve scheduled another meeting which is supposed to come up in another week or two,” he said.

The land is needed, as its infrastructure directly benefits the UVC building and the land is used for its programs and events, Catron said.

“The state did give us a lease, but I do not feel comfortable as they can break it at any time and we’d have no recourse, which is why I’d like this deed to Hall County,” he said. “We’ve been on Hall County land since 1970. We put in a park. We maintained the land. We’ve also maintained this land owned by the state.”

He added, “We’d also lose access to the west side of our club because the county land stops right outside the door to the west entrance of that.”

Commissioner Pam Lancaster has been supporting the effort and participating in conversations with the state, she reported Tuesday.

“Truly we didn’t get any negative vibes at all. I thought it was all very positive,” she said. “The state assured the committee and Hall County there would be no ‘for sale’ sign put up on that piece of land, but they have reserved it for us with the transfer of the land of the Veterans Home.”

Lancaster said she felt “very hopeful.”

“It’s not a done deal yet,” she said. “None of us will be real comfortable until our signature’s on the line. But they’re aware of how well the land has been cared for.”

