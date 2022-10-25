University of Florida faculty to consider no-confidence vote on Ben Sasse this week

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse could receive a vote of no confidence by University of Florida faculty before he even is confirmed as that university’s president.

The UF Faculty Senate will consider a vote of no confidence regarding the university’s presidential selection process at an emergency meeting Thursday. Sasse, a Nebraska Republican, was announced as the sole finalist for the school’s 13th president last month, leading to immediate backlash.

During his first visit to campus, Sasse faced a large student protest mainly focused on his stance on same-sex marriage and other LGBTQ+ issues. That prompted current University of Florida President Kent Fuchs to announce Monday that he was enforcing a 20-year-old regulation banning protests inside campus buildings.

Several LGBTQ+ UF Faculty Senate members expressed disappointment and fear about Sasse’s potential selection at the body’s latest meeting Oct. 20. Other members called for the vote of no confidence, with some pressing Chair Amanda Phalin to hold the vote that day. That was not possible under the Faculty Senate’s bylaws.

The Faculty Senate resolution focuses on the selection process university officials followed that led Sasse to be the sole finalist, claiming it “undermined the trust and confidence” of the Faculty Senate in Sasse’s selection. It also indicated that the body doubted Sasse’s qualifications for the role.

“The next President should come already equipped to lead an institution of this caliber rather than aiming to learn on the job,” the resolution read.

Before he was elected to the U.S. Senate, Sasse led Midland University in Fremont, a school with roughly 1,600 students. UF’s student population stands at nearly 60,000 students.

Search committee member David Bloom described Sasse as an “accidental politician” and said he was more similar to a higher education leader. That comment elicited murmurs of disagreement from Faculty Senate members that could be heard during a recording of the Oct. 20 meeting.

Phalin, a nonvoting member of the Faculty Senate who did not serve on the search committee, told the Faculty Senate that there was a large and “diverse pool” of candidates the committee considered, which included several sitting presidents and chancellors of top universities.

Under Florida law, finalists must be named within 21 days of the final decision by the university. Phalin said several candidates were not willing to be named unless they were the sole choice, as they still held leadership roles with other schools.

“The search committee was left with the choice of either having no candidates or choosing one of them,” Phalin said during the meeting. “And so they chose one of them.”

The search committee voted unanimously for Sasse’s selection.

Phalin said in a Monday phone interview that she supports Sasse’s candidacy. At the Oct. 20 meeting, she said she spoke to each of the candidates for an hour, and when she spoke to Sasse, he did not seem like a politician and he understood that inclusivity was important to the UF community. She noted, however, that she disagrees with many of his political views.

While other candidates were more focused on improving UF’s rankings compared to other universities, Phalin said she was excited by Sasse’s “outsider’s perspective” and thinks he would be an effective leader and advocate.

“He has a lot to live up to in my eyes,” Phalin said. “And I’m going to hold him to that.”

Sasse still faces a vote by the school’s Board of Trustees and then must be confirmed by the state’s Board of Governors before he is officially named president.

If approved, he’s expected to resign his Senate seat. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has said he would leave Sasse’s replacement to the state’s next governor. Sasse’s successor would serve until 2024, when a special election would be held to fill the seat.