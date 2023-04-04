HASTINGS – Members of the Hastings area community had an opportunity to express their thoughts and concerns about the state to leaders of the Nebraska University Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources (IANR) Tuesday morning at The Lark in Hastings.

Mike Boehm, University of Nebraska vice president for agriculture and Harlan vice chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, led the discussion, along with other IANR officials.

Agriculture Builders of Nebraska hosted the meeting.

There will be a number of similar listening sessions across Nebraska during April and May. The listening tour is an opportunity for the public to share their thoughts and visions for the future of Nebraska, their communities, and the state’s agriculture industry with university leadership.

Trade, agricultural research, water quality, education, mental health services and weather were among the topics discussed at the Hastings meeting.

The tour is being conducted in conjunction with IANR’s Celebration of Innovation, which marks the 50th anniversary of IANR, as well as the 150th anniversary of UNL’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.

Boehm said the listening tour is about looking to the future.

“Nebraskans have a key role in framing IANR’s next chapter,” he said. “This listening tour is an important step in co-creating our shared future vision.”

This is the seventh year Boehm has participated in a listening tour.

“These trips really give us a chance to get to hometown Nebraska and visit with our friends and hear constructive criticism about what we're doing that's working, what we might want to tweak and, candidly, what folks might want us to adjust or stop doing and think about doing,” he said.

Boehm said the listening sessions are a valuable tool for himself and the IANR staff.

He said they have received a lot of positive feedback from the listening tours over the years that has been used to improve existing programs or begin new programs.

More than 70% of the state’s population lives in Omaha, Lincoln and the Tri-Cities area of Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney. The state’s top 10 populated counties and communities account for 65% of the state’s property taxes, sales taxes and income taxes.

There are 93 counties in Nebraska and 531 communities.

According to the 2017 Census of Agriculture, about 80% of Nebraska's principal crop land is located outside the state's 10 most populated counties.

That unequal distribution of population and wealth creates unique problems that the IANR staff tackles with its various programs and services.

“Rural prosperity is certainly key,” Boehm said.

A positive sign, evident from the last U.S. Census, is that Nebraska rural communities had seen an influx of young people 25 years of age to 35 years of age.

With improvements in getting broadband internet service to a wider rural reach, IANR programs including health, education, agriculture and business are now available to more rural citizens.

Boehm said finding new ways for IANR to reach rural consumers with their programs and services will provide another incentive to bring back young people to raise families in rural Nebraska.

“They're coming back because this is a great place to raise families,” Boehm said.

That's why, he said, the listening programs are important.

“We need to be listening,” Boehm said. “That's really the point of the trip.”

Agriculture is also a critical mission of IANR, he said.

“Nebraska is the third largest agricultural economy in the country,” Boehm said. “That's a big deal.”

Boehm said agriculture creates a codependency between rural and urban Nebraska as farming and ranching production creates many urban jobs, such as in Hastings and Grand Island.

And protecting Nebraska’s natural resources is another critical mission of IANR.

“We have the third largest ag economy because of our soil, our water and our air,” Boehm said. “Our (IANR) important role that we have in ensuring that the soil and the water is there for future generations. We do great on water conservation, but water quality is something we need to really double down and think about.”

Also at the listening session was Derek McLean, dean and director of the Agricultural Research Division.

McLean said the more than $160 million that has been invested into agriculture research not only improves the competitiveness of the state’s farming and ranching industries, but also improves the practices of those industries. That, in turn, helps develop the resources used to raise crops and livestock.

McLean said that research has increased the number of patents and business startups that will create jobs and other economic opportunities in the state.