LINCOLN — University of Nebraska President Ted Carter on Tuesday was named the new president of Ohio State University.

The Ohio State Board of Trustees voted unanimously to appoint Carter as the university’s 17th president at a meeting Tuesday afternoon. He will replace Krista Johnson, who stepped down in May after two years.

He is expected to start Jan. 1, said Hiroyuki Fujita, the Ohio State board’s chairman, who said the university’s search committee chose Carter out of a pool of more than 100 candidates from across the country.

“Wow,” Carter said Tuesday at the university’s Board of Trustees meeting in Columbus, which the outgoing University of Nebraska attended in person.

“What a true honor,” he said. “I can’t tell you how humbled I am by the support I have received. ... This is the greatest honor of my career, to be appointed president of this great university.”

A former naval aviator who was superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy for five years, Carter was named NU’s eighth president in fall 2019 after a national search.

Carter received a $144,000 bonus from the NU Board of Regents, who said he met more than 99% of benchmarks laid out for him. Carter said he planned to donate the entire bonus.

The bonus comes one year after regents extended Carter’s contract through 2027, raised his base salary by 3%, and added a second deferred compensation package.

In all, Carter’s total salary and benefits top $1.2 million.

But despite the incentives offered by regents, NU has faced political and financial headwinds throughout Carter’s tenure.

Shortly after he started as NU’s top administrator, the COVID pandemic forced the university to send students home for the spring semester and created economic challenges across higher education.

Carter was instrumental in bringing students back to campus for the fall 2020 semester, but COVID kept campus activities and athletics limited.

He also helped navigate a challenge brought by then-Regent Jim Pillen to end the teaching of critical race theory at the university. Pillen’s resolution was opposed by Carter, other administrators, faculty and students, and failed to gain majority support from the board.

The former Naval aviator helped NU receive a boost in state appropriations and oversaw increases in research expenditures, as well as student retention.

Carter helped spearhead the creation of a program for NU to address an $800 million backlog of maintenance projects across the state by partnering with former State Sen. John Stinner of Gering in the Legislature.

Shortly after the bill (LB384) passed in 2021, NU secured $400 million in bonds to begin replacing roofs, windows, and heating and cooling systems, as well as provide a boost to new construction.

In June, the regents also gave Carter oversight of Nebraska athletics, responsibility that used to reside with the chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.