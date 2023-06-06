LINCOLN — Nebraska’s just-completed legislative session was, by almost any measure, unprecedented.

Before wrapping up on Thursday, the session featured previously unseen levels of rancor and division, greater and more passionate public involvement, more and bigger packages of bills, larger amounts of turnover and more success for conservative issues than any session in decades, if not ever.

Speaker of the Legislature John Arch of La Vista acknowledged the session’s unusual nature. But he still called it one of the most productive sessions and said it resulted in “historic accomplishments.”

“Together we have passed transformative legislation in many areas that will positively impact generations to come,” he told colleagues on the last day.

Former state senator and longtime lobbyist Don Wesely described the session as extraordinary in many ways, some which left longtime observers shaking their heads.

“It was an amazing session from start to finish,” he said.

The year began with an unprecedented loss of legislative experience, which created some bumps along the way.

On the first day, there were 14 brand-new senators and another with only a few months’ experience — a turnover of nearly one in every three legislative seats. Another new senator joined the mix after State Sen. Suzanne Geist resigned to focus on her campaign for Lincoln mayor.

A newly elected governor, Gov. Jim Pillen, and the turnover of some 40 legislative employees added to the amount of change. The Legislature’s fiscal and bill drafting offices were hit hard by retirements, while a new clerk replaced the 45-year veteran, Patrick O’Donnell.

Lawmakers started off the session with partisan divides more evident than usual, as shown in the Republican domination of elections for committee chairs and in the makeup of key committees.

The Nebraska Legislature is nonpartisan, meaning that political parties are not part of the legislative process and members serve without party labels. But party affiliation does play a role in how members work together.

Wesely said Republicans were more organized and stuck together more than in most past years. But they still had to convince at least one Democrat to join the Republican majority for the most contentious bills of the session. In most cases, that was Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha.

“The Republicans should be elated with the success that they had,” Wesely said. He gave them a B-plus grade for the session while giving Democrats a “D for disappointed.”

Democrats fought back with the tools at hand, primarily the use of the filibuster and deep dives into the legislative rule book. When a bill to ban gender-related care for minors advanced from committee, Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha resorted to filibustering everything on the daily agenda in a bid to block the bill.

Her determination produced frustration and anger among her legislative colleagues, even fellow Democrats at times. But it was cheered on by crowds of Nebraskans who filled the Capitol Rotunda and the balconies to oppose the bill. Their numbers swelled after a bill to ban abortions at 12 weeks gestation was amended onto the trans care bill.

Twice, lawmakers who supported the combined bill were hustled out the side door of the chamber and down back hallways to avoid walking through the throng of chanting, sign-waving opponents in the Rotunda.

But that wasn’t the only bill that drew unprecedented public response. Hundreds of Nebraskans filled hearing rooms, overflow rooms and Capitol hallways on several occasions to support and oppose bills dealing with abortion, LGBTQ issues, gun laws, voter identification and election reform.

As the battle over abortion and gender-related care for minors went on, lawmakers matched the passion of the public with bitter, emotional arguments that sometimes led to personal criticisms during public debate. At one point, Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington offered a warning.

“Nebraska, your Legislature is blinking three times, we are not OK,” she said. “We are losing the ability to recognize the humanity of each other.”

Arch responded to the continued filibuster by scheduling more late nights and by cutting the lunch break to an hour instead of the usual 90 minutes. Lawmakers worked into the night for more than two months of the session.

“We ran pretty hard for many weeks,” he said.

He also instructed committees to start packaging bills together, combining measures that had broad support, high impact and low costs. That approach left more controversial measures behind for next year.

Among those are bills to create a lower minimum wage for minors, ban state contracts with companies that boycott Israel, allow health care providers to deny care that conflicts with their religious beliefs and a proposed constitutional amendment to allow lawmakers to serve three terms instead of two.

The approach also had its critics.

“It reminded me more of the (U.S.) Congress than past Nebraska Legislatures,” Wesely said. “They just throw things together at the last minute. It’s just confusing.”

By the end of the session, the official tally showed lawmakers had passed only 52 bills, of which 19 were appropriations bills accompanying more substantive measures. But the total reached 291 when each of the bills incorporated into the packages was counted.

Here are some of the key bills:

Gender-affirming care. Lawmakers passed a ban on gender-affirming surgeries for people under 19, and added regulations on puberty blockers and hormone therapy for the same age group under Legislative Bill 574.

While Cavanaugh’s session-long filibuster did not stop the bill from passing, lawmakers did amend it to ease some of its initial restrictions. The original bill would have completely banned puberty blockers, hormone therapy and puberty blockers for those under 19, but a few lawmakers said they wouldn’t have continued to support the bill in that form.

Abortion. A 12-week abortion ban based on gestational age was passed by adding it to LB 574 as part of the amendment to that bill.

Earlier this year, a bill that would have banned abortions around six weeks of pregnancy — LB 626 — failed to advance by just one vote.

Permitless carry. After seven years of failed attempts, lawmakers passed LB 77, which will allow Nebraskans 21 and older to carry concealed weapons without a permit.

Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon has tried to pass similar legislation passed since taking office in 2017. He said he had doubts it would succeed this year, but bolstered by a more conservative group of senators, the bill garnered the 33 votes needed to end filibusters in each round.

Voter ID. A bill carrying out Nebraska’s voter identification requirements became law, despite repeated attempts to oppose the measure by the lawmaker who initially led the charge on the effort.

LB 514 implements the constitutional amendment requiring “qualified” voters to present “valid photographic” ID before casting a ballot “in any election.” Under the bill, voters will have to start showing ID after April 1 next year.

Property taxes. Lawmakers approved a Pillen legislative proposal, LB 243, which will increase Nebraska’s two property tax credit programs, cap school property tax growth and eliminate almost all community college property taxes. All told, the changes are estimated to cost $1.76 billion over six years.

Income taxes. Another Pillen proposal, LB 754 will cut the state’s top individual and corporate income tax rates by nearly one-third, speed up the elimination of taxes on Social Security benefits and provide limited tax credits for low-income parents. The changes are worth about $3.3 billion over six years.

School aid. A third Pillen proposal, LB 583 will increase state support for schools by about $305 million annually with the goal of driving down property taxes. It will nearly double the amount of state aid for special education and guarantee $1,500 of state support for every public school student.

Combined with LB 243 and LB 754, the three bills are projected to cut or offset more than $6 billion worth of property taxes and income taxes over the next six years.

Tax credit scholarships. Donations to scholarship funds for private and faith-based schools will garner tax credits under LB 753. As with the permitless concealed carry bill, LB 753’s introducer, Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area, has tried to pass similar legislation for the last five years to no avail until this year.

Under the bill, $25 million will be available for credits in 2024, with the same amount available for the next two years. After that, the limit for credits will grow to a maximum of $100 million per year.

Behavioral health clinics. More comprehensive care could be provided for people with mental health and substance abuse problems under LB 276, the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Act.

The bill’s introducer, Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, said the measure would enable a new model of providing behavioral health care that has been proved to save money and lives. Where it has been tried, she said, the model has reduced emergency room visits and incarceration for patients. It also has improved their mental and physical health.

Prison. Under the two-year budget, lawmakers transferred the final $95.8 million needed to build a new $350 million prison and authorized the state to proceed with construction. The prison is to house more than 1,500 men and replace the aging Nebraska State Penitentiary.

Citing this and the state’s ongoing prison overcrowding problem, lawmakers also passed LB 50, which will reform various aspects of Nebraska’s criminal justice system. Some of the reforms include increasing Nebraska’s problem-solving courts and expanding parole options.

Omaha recovery. More than $400 million is going to support revitalization efforts in North and South Omaha under LB 531. The bill builds on a 2022 bill, LB 1024, which allocated federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act to underserved areas of Nebraska.

Broadband. A new state office was created to work on expanding broadband services throughout Nebraska under LB 683, which formalizes the creation of the office. Pillen established the new office within the Nebraska Department of Transportation in an executive order signed during his first day in office.

Helmets. After multiple years of failed attempts, lawmakers repealed Nebraska’s motorcycle helmet mandate through the passage of LB 138. The measure was initially introduced as LB 91, but was later amended into LB 138. The bill will allow any motorcyclist or passenger over age 21 who has completed a basic certification course by the Motorcycle Safety Foundation to ride without a helmet, starting on Jan. 1, 2024.

Canal. Roughly $574.5 million was set aside in the state budget for the proposed Perkins County Canal, which is to start in Colorado and bring water into southwest Nebraska. Lawmakers approved the first round of funding for the project last year. Officials estimate the funding allocated this year should cover the total cost.