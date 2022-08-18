Unusual warmth in Elkhorn River likely played role in child's death from amoeba

Unusually warm water along the shore of the Elkhorn River likely played a crucial role in an aggressive illness that took the life of a young swimmer, county health officials said Thursday.

The youth, whose age and gender have not been released, died Wednesday of what is thought to be a nervous system infection caused by the amoeba Naegleria fowleri.

The fast-moving infection is rare and nearly always fatal. The organism that causes the infection is thought to occur naturally in Nebraska waters but becomes infectious only when those waters reach temperatures in the mid-80s, said Dr. Kari Neemann, a pediatric infectious disease physician and the medical adviser for Douglas County.

County health officials said Thursday that the child was in the Elkhorn River near Valley on Aug. 8, correcting the date they previously had provided. Water temperatures in the river during the week the youth was there were running 86 degrees to 92 degrees, based on measurements taken within several miles of the suspected site of exposure, said Justin Frederick, supervisor of communicable disease epidemiology for the Douglas County Health Department.

The youth was in a warm, shallow area of the river, said Lindsay Huse, the county's health director.

According to the CDC, infection occurs when the amoeba enters through the nose and travels to the brain, where it destroys brain tissue.

Typically, this happens when a person takes in a forceful amount of water through the nose, Huse said.

It's not clear what activity might have exposed the youth to the amoeba while others in the water at the same time weren't infected.

Huse said the young person had been swimming and possibly rough-housing.

"Typical kid swimming behavior," she said.

The youth began showing symptoms five days after exposure, Huse said. Within 48 hours of showing symptoms, the youth was hospitalized and then died a few days later.

Drought, which has caused water levels to drop, and an early August heat wave are believed to have been factors in the higher water temperature.

From late July into early August, the Elkhorn was flowing at about 50% or less of normal, according to a U.S. Geological Survey gauge at Waterloo.

As hot weather set in, this stretch of the river reached its highest temperature of the summer around the time the youth was exposed, according to the USGS gauge at Waterloo. Air temperatures in the days leading up to the child's date of exposure had been in the 90s and had twice reached triple digits.

Since then, the weather has cooled and the water temperature in the Elkhorn has dropped.

The CDC advises that people simply assume the amoeba is present in lakes and streams and take precautions accordingly. Huse offered similar advice, including for those visiting lakes and streams elsewhere in Nebraska.

Health officials said a person is less likely to become infected in cooler water in the middle of a lake, where popular activities such as skiing or tubing occur. Likewise, someone tubing the Elkhorn River would not be at risk by dangling their feet in the water, but should take care if they submerge their head.

Infections from the amoeba more commonly occur in states in the South, but as the climate warms, infections have been occurring farther north. Neemann said a case has been reported in Minnesota.

Earlier this summer, a swimmer died from an infection after visiting a lake in southern Iowa. Iowa officials closed the beach at the lake, but Huse said no similar action will be taken on the Elkhorn.

"It's a little difficult to shut down a river," she said. "There are multiple swim beaches and things like that. … We just want people to be aware that there is a risk, even a small one."

There is no risk from drinking water, Huse said. To underscore that point, on Thursday, the Metropolitan Utilities District issued a statement assuring people that its water is safe.

"The water supply continues to be safe for drinking and other domestic uses and meets all federal and state standards," the statement said.

MUD's three water treatment facilities provide multiple barriers of protection, which are effective in removing and killing the amoeba.

However the bacteria also can survive in poorly maintained swimming pools, in geothermal waters and in low-temperature water heaters (those kept around 115 degrees), according to the CDC.

From 2012 to 2021, the CDC recorded 31 infections in the U.S. Of those, 28 were linked to recreational water, two to performing nasal irrigation using contaminated tap water and one from contaminated tap water used on a backyard slip-n-slide.

The high fatality rate is due to several factors, health officials say: The symptoms mimic other illness, the illness progresses rapidly and there is no cure.

Symptoms, according to the CDC are headache, fever, nausea or vomiting, typically within five days of exposure, and later a stiff neck, confusion, inattentiveness, loss of balance, seizures and hallucinations. After onset of symptoms, people typically die within about five days.

Neemann, Huse and Frederick emphasized that the risk of contracting the illness is rare, but that people should be aware of the circumstances that can lead to an infection. Nationally, eight or fewer cases are reported annually.