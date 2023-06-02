OMAHA — Union Pacific’s famed Big Boy No. 4014, the world’s largest steam locomotive, returns to the rails on Wednesday, June 7, for its Home Run Express Tour to Omaha.
It will be on display there during the College World Series.
The 1.1 million-pound locomotive that was built to haul heavy freight during World War II can be viewed at Home Plate next to Charles Schwab Field in Omaha from June 15-25, with numerous whistle-stops planned along its journey from Cheyenne, Wyoming, to the ballpark.
“The Big Boy is a special piece of Union Pacific’s history that played a vital role in helping carry the nation through World War II, and reminds us of rail’s continued role in the U.S. economy,” said Scott Moore, senior vice president – corporate relations and chief administrative officer. “We are delighted to provide rail enthusiasts and baseball fans alike the opportunity to bask in the glory of two distinctly American passions, experiencing the rich history of rail and the thrill of a baseball game.”
People are also reading…
Baseball shares a deep connection with railroads, dating back to the late 1800s. As the sport grew, players and fans relied upon rail to travel long distances for games. By 1876, game times were being scheduled to coincide with train schedules.
Big Boy will leave Cheyenne on June 7, en route to Omaha. During its Omaha display, the public will be allowed to see the locomotive up close from noon to 6 p.m. June 15-21 and June 24-25.
Scheduled whistle-stops and public displays before and after the CWS:
June 7: Albin and LaGrange, Wyoming, overnight in Gering, Nebraska
June 8: Broadwater and Lemoyne, Nebraska, overnight in North Platte
June 9: North Platte layover
June 10: Cozad, Kearney and Grand Island
June 11: Columbus and Fremont
June 29: Fremont, Columbus, overnight in Grand Island
June 30: Grand Island, Overton, Gothenburg, overnight in North Platte
July 1: North Platte layover
July 2: Ogallala and Chappell, overnight in Sidney
July 3: Kimball, Nebraska. and Pine Bluffs, Wyoming
Big Boy’s Grand Island stops are scheduled from 3 to 3:45 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Walnut Street crossing; and 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday, June 30, at the Oak Street crossing. There will be no public viewing during the locomotive’s overnight stops in Grand Island.
Train enthusiasts of all ages will have a chance to hear, smell and see the train when it passes through their town. Depending on the schedule, Big Boy will be in town for about 45 minutes for each whistle-stop.
Twenty-five Big Boy locomotives were built for Union Pacific to haul freight over the steep grade of the Wasatch Mountain Range in Utah during World War II. Eight were preserved after the locomotive was retired six decades ago, but only Big Boy No. 4014 is still in operation.