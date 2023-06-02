Keep safety in mind

For everyone’s safety:

— Remember, trains can’t stop quickly to avoid people or vehicles on the tracks.

— A train’s distance from you and its speed can be deceiving.

— The average train overhangs the track by at least three feet; take extra precaution and stand back at least 25 feet from all railroad tracks..

— Railroad tracks, trestles, yards and right-of-way are private property — please do not trespass.

— Never assume tracks are abandoned or inactive — ALWAYS expect a train and assume tracks are active.

— Hearing protection is recommended.