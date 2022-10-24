Upland bird seasons are upon us

With Saturday’s pheasant and quail openers, the upland game bird season officially gets underway.

Actually, Nebraska’s upland bird season began back on Sept. 1 with the opening of grouse season, which includes sharp tails and prairie chickens. However, it’s likely far fewer hunters pursue sharp tails and prairie chickens than do rooster pheasants and quail.

Personally, I didn’t hunt grouse much this fall, largely due to the drought. I’ve only seen four prairie chickens so far, and two of them might have been the same bird.

On my most recent hunt, Komet and I did a lot of walking only to have one chicken flush to the side of me as we made our way back to the vehicle. I heard its wingbeats first, but when I wheeled around it was quickly lost against the backdrop, and by the time it cleared the skyline it was too far away to shoot.

Such is the nature of grouse hunting. One has to be satisfied with just sighting one of these ancient prairie birds. Unfortunately, that was small consolation to Komet who battled cactus in his paws and legs the entire time. Thankfully, I brought along tweezers to help him out.

The cactus were more prominent because there was less grass to cover them up due to the drought, and the grouse were more scarce also because of the drought. In a way, I was happy the prairie chicken got away, because it’s been a difficult year for these birds. I’ll let them rest for now, and return next year.

For some reason, I feel it might be an ok pheasant season this fall, provided hunters can find suitable habitat. This spring wasn’t extremely wet, and that usually bodes well for pheasant reproduction.

I’ve also heard a few pheasants while out hunting, and I’ve made a mental note of the location of each one. I guess we’ll find out this weekend if my hunch is correct.

Quail, on the other hand, are another matter. I haven’t heard any quail all spring, summer, or fall when out in the country. Last season I only found two coveys – all season. I’m afraid it might not be much better this season.

Again, we’ll see once we hit the fields and actually start hunting them. It doesn’t look like quail numbers will be anywhere close to what we were enjoying just five years ago, though.

In any event, upland bird hunting is a great way for human and canine hunters alike to get some much needed exercise throughout the fall and early winter months.

This season, I’ll also be continuing puppy Vixen’s training. While Komet will still be my main man, she’ll get in on a few hunts, too, and later in the season I may even hunt them together.

If we don’t find any pheasants for the pup, I’ll simply schedule a preserve hunt next spring to put her on some big birds. (Vixen performed flawlessly on doves this fall.)

There is another upland bird group, partridge, which includes Hungarians, grays, and chukars. However, finding these birds in Nebraska would be quite a feat, as they’re very rare in our state.

So rare in fact that Nebraska’s Upland Slam contest consists of four birds - a rooster pheasant, a bobwhite quail, a prairie chicken, and a sharptail grouse. Notably absent are partridges of any sort. Reportedly, there are some partridges in north-central portions of the state, but those might just be rumors.

For now, I’ll stick to wearing out my Danners chasing chickens, roosters, and quail closer to home. It may not be the best year, but hunting is cyclical. Real hunters take the bad with the good, and keep on going regardless.

Jarrod Spilger writes an Outdoors column for The Independent.