WATCH NOW: Crafting with Carissa: DIY Painted Ornament
WATCH NOW: Crafting with Carissa: DIY Painted Ornament

This week, on Crafting with Carissa, I took a glass ornament and used acrylic paint to decorate it for our tree. This is a simple last minute craft that can be done in 15 minutes or less.

