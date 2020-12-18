WATCH NOW: Crafting with Carissa: DIY Painted Ornament

This week, on Crafting with Carissa, I took a glass ornament and used acrylic paint to decorate it for our tree. This is a simple last minute craft that can be done in 15 minutes or less.
