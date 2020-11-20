WATCH NOW: Crafting with Carissa: Make a yarn wreath

Welcome to Crafting with Carissa, a new feature where Carissa teaches you how to make different crafts. This week, follow along as she makes a wreath out of yarn. Make sure to tune in every Saturday morning to see what craft she'll make.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Carissa Soukup
Multimedia Journalist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today