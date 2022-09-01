Volleyball scores
VOLLEYBALL
Area Summaries
At Cairo
Central City 10 22 22
Centura; 25 25 25
CENTURA STATS—Davis 15, Christensen 6, McDonald 5. Assists: Wooden 22. Digs: Christensen 16, Rasmussen 8. Aces: Sokol 4.
At St. Paul
Ord 10 20 19
St. Paul 25 25 25
ST. PAUL STATS—Kills: Jenna Jakubowski 17, Gracie Mudloff 6, Clara Kunze 6. Assists: Natalie Poss 32. Digs: Jakubowski 19, Jessica Vetick 15. Blocks: Kunze 4, Mudloff 3.
At Kenesaw Tri.
Match One
Arcadia-LC 25 25 22
Kenesaw 27 21 25
ARCADIA-LOUP CITY STATS—Kills: Eva Jaixen 7, Tatum Kapustka 6, Jillian Hurlburt 5. Assists: Landri Loos 10. Digs: Kaputska 5.
Match Two
Amherst 25 25
Arcadia-LC 10 13
ARCADIA-LOUP CITY STATS—Kills: Jillian Hurlburt 3, Tatum Kaputska 2, Danica Heil 2. Assists: Landri Loos 5. Digs: Kaputska 6, Hurlburt 3.
Doniphan-Trumbull Tri.
Blue Hill 13 22
Doniphan-Trumbull 25 25
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL STATS—Kills: Addie Fay 7, Ridley Sadd 6, Kaleah Olson 5. Assists: Emily Shimmin 10, Addison Maciejewski 10. Digs: Katrina Caraway 8, Shimmin 7.
Blue Hill 21 23
Wood River 25 25
WOOD RIVER — Kills: Macie Peters 8, Ellie Morgan 6. Assists: Brabec 23. Digs: Wagoner 7, Brabec 6, Peters 6.
Wood River 25 25
Doniphan-Trumbull 22 23
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL STATS—Kaleah Olson 6, Addie Fay 3. Assists: Emily Shimmin 7. Digs: Olson 11, Fay 9.
WOOD RIVER STATS—Kills: Macie Peters 7, Nya Lual 6. Assists: Sage Brabec 19. Digs: Ellie Morgan 10. Blocks: Brabec 4, Peters 4, Lual 4.
State scores
Alliance def. Scottsbluff, 16-25, 25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 15-10 (3-2)
Alma def. Bertrand, 25-21, 25-16 (2-0)
Amherst def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-10, 25-13 (2-0)
Amherst def. Kenesaw, 25-15, 25-11 (2-0)
Anselmo-Merna def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-15, 27-29, 25-22 (2-1)
Anselmo-Merna def. Twin Loup, 25-17, 20-25, 27-25 (2-1)
Archbishop Bergan def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-6, 25-12 (2-0)
Axtell def. Elm Creek, 25-11, 25-5, 25-14 (3-0)
BDS def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-13, 25-21 (2-0)
BDS def. Hampton, 25-13, 25-12 (2-0)
Bayard def. Morrill, 25-7, 25-18, 25-18 (3-0)
Bellevue East def. Omaha Westview, 25-15, 25-9, 25-9 (3-0)
Boyd County def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-21, 25-15 (2-0)
Boyd County def. Santee, 25-6, 25-14 (2-0)
Brady def. Maxwell, 25-21, 25-16, 25-27, 25-21 (3-1)
Cambridge def. Bertrand, 25-4, 25-7 (2-0)
Centennial def. Milford, 23-25, 25-14, 25-9, 25-12 (3-1)
Clarkson/Leigh def. Madison, 25-13, 25-5 (2-0)
Clarkson/Leigh def. Stanton, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22 (2-1)
Crofton def. Bloomfield, 25-13, 25-19 (2-0)
Deshler def. Mead, 25-19, 25-21 (2-0)
Diller-Odell def. Mead, 25-14, 25-12 (2-0)
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 25-22 (2-0)
Dorchester def. Weeping Water, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22 (2-1)
East Butler def. Giltner, 25-17, 16-25, 25-16 (2-1)
Elgin Public/Pope John def. CWC, 25-12, 25-9 (2-0)
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Stuart, 16-25, 25-16, 25-14 (2-1)
Elkhorn Valley def. Wausa, 25-17, 25-22 (2-0)
Elkhorn Valley def. Winside, 26-24, 25-21 (2-0)
Elmwood-Murdock def. Freeman, 20-25, 25-23, 25-22 (2-1)
Exeter-Milligan def. Hampton, 25-17, 25-17 (2-0)
Fairbury def. Auburn, 23-25, 25-11, 25-15, 25-21 (3-1)
Falls City def. Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-17, 25-10 (2-0)
Falls City def. Johnson County Central, 25-15, 21-25, 25-21 (2-1)
Franklin def. Harvard, 25-23, 25-20 (2-0)
Freeman def. Johnson-Brock, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20 (2-1)
Gering def. Bridgeport, 25-16, 25-22, 25-22 (3-0)
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-16, 25-17, 25-16 (3-0)
Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-17, 25-20 (2-0)
Hemingford def. Mitchell, 25-23, 26-28, 25-19, 25-23 (3-1)
Hi-Line def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-12, 25-19 (2-0)
High Plains Community def. Giltner, 25-15, 25-18 (2-0)
Homer def. Ponca, 25-23, 25-13 (2-0)
Homer def. Tri County Northeast, 25-17, 25-15 (2-0)
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer def. Johnson County Central, 25-15, 25-23 (2-0)
Johnson-Brock def. Elmwood-Murdock, 16-25, 25-22, 25-23 (2-1)
Kenesaw def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-27, 25-21, 25-22 (2-1)
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Randolph, 16-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-21 (3-1)
Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-6, 25-9 (2-0)
Lewiston def. Southern, 20-25, 25-9, 25-16 (2-1)
Lincoln Lutheran def. Lourdes Central Catholic, 25-12, 25-22 (2-0)
Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Concordia, 25-18, 25-17 (2-0)
Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln Northeast, 20-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23 (3-1)
Lincoln Southwest def. Kearney, 25-20, 25-14, 25-19 (3-0)
Loomis def. Pleasanton, 25-22, 18-25, 26-24 (2-1)
Lutheran High Northeast def. Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 22-25, 25-20, 25-16 (2-1)
Malcolm def. Louisville, 25-11, 25-4, 25-12 (3-0)
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Rawlins County, KS, 25-18, 25-14 (2-0)
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Southwest, 25-23, 16-25, 27-25 (2-1)
Minden def. Lexington, 25-12, 25-11, 25-15 (3-0)
Nebraska Christian def. Palmer, 25-15, 28-14 (2-0)
Nebraska Christian def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-14 (2-0)
Nebraska City def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-20, 27-25, 25-23 (3-0)
Neligh-Oakdale def. Santee, 25-17, 25-11 (2-0)
Norfolk def. Lincoln High, 25-10, 25-15, 25-21 (3-0)
Norris def. Bennington, 25-20, 26-24, 25-19 (3-0)
North Bend Central def. Archbishop Bergan, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19 (2-1)
North Bend Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-15, 25-9 (2-0)
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Perkins County, 25-20, 25-16, 29-27 (3-0)
O’Neill def. Boone Central, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23 (3-0)
Oakland-Craig def. Pender, 25-13, 25-19 (2-0)
Oakland-Craig def. Wayne, 25-14, 25-20 (2-0)
Ogallala def. North Platte, 25-11, 25-14 (2-0)
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Buena Vista, 25-8, 25-6, 25-3 (3-0)
Overton def. Loomis, 25-10, 25-16 (2-0)
Overton def. Pleasanton, 25-21, 25-15 (2-0)
Palmyra def. Dorchester, 25-18, 25-18 (2-0)
Palmyra def. Weeping Water, 25-22, 25-13 (2-0)
Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Westside, 25-20, 25-15, 25-23 (3-0)
Paxton def. Garden County, 25-21, 25-13, 25-17 (3-0)
Pender def. Wayne, 25-18, 25-21 (2-0)
Ponca def. Tri County Northeast, 25-13, 25-15 (2-0)
Red Cloud def. Franklin, 25-19, 25-13 (2-0)
Red Cloud def. Harvard, 25-14, 25-18 (2-0)
Seward def. Columbus Lakeview, 13-25, 21-25, 26-24, 25-17, 15-13 (3-2)
Shelton def. Franklin, 25-11, 25-9 (2-0)
Shelton def. Harvard, 25-6, 25-12 (2-0)
Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-16, 25-16 (2-0)
Sioux County def. Guernsey-Sunrise, WY, 25-12, 25-16, 25-8 (3-0)
Southwest def. Rawlins County, KS, 25-14, 25-10 (2-0)
St. Mary’s def. Plainview, 25-17, 25-15 (2-0)
Sterling def. Deshler, 25-13, 25-16 (2-0)
Summerland def. Plainview, 25-23, 25-17 (2-0)
Summerland def. St. Mary’s, 25-18, 25-16 (2-0)
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 25-15 (2-0)
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-11, 25-13 (2-0)
Superior def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-14, 25-16, 25-23 (3-0)
Sutton def. McCool Junction, 25-9, 22-25, 25-14 (2-1)
Sutton def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-9, 25-17 (2-0)
Twin River def. Osceola, 25-27, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 15-9 (3-2)
Vermillion, SD def. South Sioux City, 25-23, 25-10, 29-27 (3-0)
Wausa def. Winside, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14 (2-1)
Wisner-Pilger def. Wakefield, 23-25, 25-12, 25-22 (2-1)
Wisner-Pilger def. West Point-Beemer, 25-17, 25-13 (2-0)
Wood River def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-22, 25-23 (2-0)
Wynot def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-20, 23-25, 25-13 (2-1)
Yutan def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-6, 25-11, 25-11 (3-0)
Junior Varsity
At Grand Island
Hastings St. Cecilia; 9; 11
Grand Island CC; 25; 25
GICC STATS—Kills: Maddie Schneider 7, Maggie Herbek 7, Laura Blake 6. Assists: Kinnley Kearns 23. Digs: M. Herbek 8. Aces: M. Herbek 3, Schardt 3.