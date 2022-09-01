 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Volleyball scores

VOLLEYBALL

Area Summaries

At Cairo

Central City 10 22 22

Centura; 25 25 25

CENTURA STATS—Davis 15, Christensen 6, McDonald 5. Assists: Wooden 22. Digs: Christensen 16, Rasmussen 8. Aces: Sokol 4.

At St. Paul

Ord 10 20 19

St. Paul 25 25 25

ST. PAUL STATS—Kills: Jenna Jakubowski 17, Gracie Mudloff 6, Clara Kunze 6. Assists: Natalie Poss 32. Digs: Jakubowski 19, Jessica Vetick 15. Blocks: Kunze 4, Mudloff 3.

At Kenesaw Tri.

Match One

Arcadia-LC 25 25 22

Kenesaw 27 21 25

ARCADIA-LOUP CITY STATS—Kills: Eva Jaixen 7, Tatum Kapustka 6, Jillian Hurlburt 5. Assists: Landri Loos 10. Digs: Kaputska 5.

Match Two

Amherst 25 25

Arcadia-LC 10 13

ARCADIA-LOUP CITY STATS—Kills: Jillian Hurlburt 3, Tatum Kaputska 2, Danica Heil 2. Assists: Landri Loos 5. Digs: Kaputska 6, Hurlburt 3.

Doniphan-Trumbull Tri.

Blue Hill 13 22

Doniphan-Trumbull 25 25

DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL STATS—Kills: Addie Fay 7, Ridley Sadd 6, Kaleah Olson 5. Assists: Emily Shimmin 10, Addison Maciejewski 10. Digs: Katrina Caraway 8, Shimmin 7.

Blue Hill 21 23

Wood River 25 25

WOOD RIVER — Kills: Macie Peters 8, Ellie Morgan 6. Assists: Brabec 23. Digs: Wagoner 7, Brabec 6, Peters 6. 

Wood River 25 25

Doniphan-Trumbull 22 23

DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL STATS—Kaleah Olson 6, Addie Fay 3. Assists: Emily Shimmin 7. Digs: Olson 11, Fay 9.

WOOD RIVER STATS—Kills: Macie Peters 7, Nya Lual 6. Assists: Sage Brabec 19. Digs: Ellie Morgan 10. Blocks: Brabec 4, Peters 4, Lual 4. 

State scores

Alliance def. Scottsbluff, 16-25, 25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 15-10 (3-2)

Alma def. Bertrand, 25-21, 25-16 (2-0)

Amherst def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-10, 25-13 (2-0)

Amherst def. Kenesaw, 25-15, 25-11 (2-0)

Anselmo-Merna def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-15, 27-29, 25-22 (2-1)

Anselmo-Merna def. Twin Loup, 25-17, 20-25, 27-25 (2-1)

Archbishop Bergan def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-6, 25-12 (2-0)

Axtell def. Elm Creek, 25-11, 25-5, 25-14 (3-0)

BDS def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-13, 25-21 (2-0)

BDS def. Hampton, 25-13, 25-12 (2-0)

Bayard def. Morrill, 25-7, 25-18, 25-18 (3-0)

Bellevue East def. Omaha Westview, 25-15, 25-9, 25-9 (3-0)

Boyd County def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-21, 25-15 (2-0)

Boyd County def. Santee, 25-6, 25-14 (2-0)

Brady def. Maxwell, 25-21, 25-16, 25-27, 25-21 (3-1)

Cambridge def. Bertrand, 25-4, 25-7 (2-0)

Centennial def. Milford, 23-25, 25-14, 25-9, 25-12 (3-1)

Clarkson/Leigh def. Madison, 25-13, 25-5 (2-0)

Clarkson/Leigh def. Stanton, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22 (2-1)

Crofton def. Bloomfield, 25-13, 25-19 (2-0)

Deshler def. Mead, 25-19, 25-21 (2-0)

Diller-Odell def. Mead, 25-14, 25-12 (2-0)

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 25-22 (2-0)

Dorchester def. Weeping Water, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22 (2-1)

East Butler def. Giltner, 25-17, 16-25, 25-16 (2-1)

Elgin Public/Pope John def. CWC, 25-12, 25-9 (2-0)

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Stuart, 16-25, 25-16, 25-14 (2-1)

Elkhorn Valley def. Wausa, 25-17, 25-22 (2-0)

Elkhorn Valley def. Winside, 26-24, 25-21 (2-0)

Elmwood-Murdock def. Freeman, 20-25, 25-23, 25-22 (2-1)

Exeter-Milligan def. Hampton, 25-17, 25-17 (2-0)

Fairbury def. Auburn, 23-25, 25-11, 25-15, 25-21 (3-1)

Falls City def. Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-17, 25-10 (2-0)

Falls City def. Johnson County Central, 25-15, 21-25, 25-21 (2-1)

Franklin def. Harvard, 25-23, 25-20 (2-0)

Freeman def. Johnson-Brock, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20 (2-1)

Gering def. Bridgeport, 25-16, 25-22, 25-22 (3-0)

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-16, 25-17, 25-16 (3-0)

Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-17, 25-20 (2-0)

Hemingford def. Mitchell, 25-23, 26-28, 25-19, 25-23 (3-1)

Hi-Line def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-12, 25-19 (2-0)

High Plains Community def. Giltner, 25-15, 25-18 (2-0)

Homer def. Ponca, 25-23, 25-13 (2-0)

Homer def. Tri County Northeast, 25-17, 25-15 (2-0)

Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer def. Johnson County Central, 25-15, 25-23 (2-0)

Johnson-Brock def. Elmwood-Murdock, 16-25, 25-22, 25-23 (2-1)

Kenesaw def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-27, 25-21, 25-22 (2-1)

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Randolph, 16-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-21 (3-1)

Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-6, 25-9 (2-0)

Lewiston def. Southern, 20-25, 25-9, 25-16 (2-1)

Lincoln Lutheran def. Lourdes Central Catholic, 25-12, 25-22 (2-0)

Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Concordia, 25-18, 25-17 (2-0)

Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln Northeast, 20-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23 (3-1)

Lincoln Southwest def. Kearney, 25-20, 25-14, 25-19 (3-0)

Loomis def. Pleasanton, 25-22, 18-25, 26-24 (2-1)

Lutheran High Northeast def. Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 22-25, 25-20, 25-16 (2-1)

Malcolm def. Louisville, 25-11, 25-4, 25-12 (3-0)

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Rawlins County, KS, 25-18, 25-14 (2-0)

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Southwest, 25-23, 16-25, 27-25 (2-1)

Minden def. Lexington, 25-12, 25-11, 25-15 (3-0)

Nebraska Christian def. Palmer, 25-15, 28-14 (2-0)

Nebraska Christian def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-14 (2-0)

Nebraska City def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-20, 27-25, 25-23 (3-0)

Neligh-Oakdale def. Santee, 25-17, 25-11 (2-0)

Norfolk def. Lincoln High, 25-10, 25-15, 25-21 (3-0)

Norris def. Bennington, 25-20, 26-24, 25-19 (3-0)

North Bend Central def. Archbishop Bergan, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19 (2-1)

North Bend Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-15, 25-9 (2-0)

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Perkins County, 25-20, 25-16, 29-27 (3-0)

O’Neill def. Boone Central, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23 (3-0)

Oakland-Craig def. Pender, 25-13, 25-19 (2-0)

Oakland-Craig def. Wayne, 25-14, 25-20 (2-0)

Ogallala def. North Platte, 25-11, 25-14 (2-0)

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Buena Vista, 25-8, 25-6, 25-3 (3-0)

Overton def. Loomis, 25-10, 25-16 (2-0)

Overton def. Pleasanton, 25-21, 25-15 (2-0)

Palmyra def. Dorchester, 25-18, 25-18 (2-0)

Palmyra def. Weeping Water, 25-22, 25-13 (2-0)

Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Westside, 25-20, 25-15, 25-23 (3-0)

Paxton def. Garden County, 25-21, 25-13, 25-17 (3-0)

Pender def. Wayne, 25-18, 25-21 (2-0)

Ponca def. Tri County Northeast, 25-13, 25-15 (2-0)

Red Cloud def. Franklin, 25-19, 25-13 (2-0)

Red Cloud def. Harvard, 25-14, 25-18 (2-0)

Seward def. Columbus Lakeview, 13-25, 21-25, 26-24, 25-17, 15-13 (3-2)

Shelton def. Franklin, 25-11, 25-9 (2-0)

Shelton def. Harvard, 25-6, 25-12 (2-0)

Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-16, 25-16 (2-0)

Sioux County def. Guernsey-Sunrise, WY, 25-12, 25-16, 25-8 (3-0)

Southwest def. Rawlins County, KS, 25-14, 25-10 (2-0)

St. Mary’s def. Plainview, 25-17, 25-15 (2-0)

Sterling def. Deshler, 25-13, 25-16 (2-0)

Summerland def. Plainview, 25-23, 25-17 (2-0)

Summerland def. St. Mary’s, 25-18, 25-16 (2-0)

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 25-15 (2-0)

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-11, 25-13 (2-0)

Superior def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-14, 25-16, 25-23 (3-0)

Sutton def. McCool Junction, 25-9, 22-25, 25-14 (2-1)

Sutton def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-9, 25-17 (2-0)

Twin River def. Osceola, 25-27, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 15-9 (3-2)

Vermillion, SD def. South Sioux City, 25-23, 25-10, 29-27 (3-0)

Wausa def. Winside, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14 (2-1)

Wisner-Pilger def. Wakefield, 23-25, 25-12, 25-22 (2-1)

Wisner-Pilger def. West Point-Beemer, 25-17, 25-13 (2-0)

Wood River def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-22, 25-23 (2-0)

Wynot def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-20, 23-25, 25-13 (2-1)

Yutan def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-6, 25-11, 25-11 (3-0)

Junior Varsity

At Grand Island

Hastings St. Cecilia; 9; 11

Grand Island CC; 25; 25

GICC STATS—Kills: Maddie Schneider 7, Maggie Herbek 7, Laura Blake 6. Assists: Kinnley Kearns 23. Digs: M. Herbek 8. Aces: M. Herbek 3, Schardt 3.

Tags

