agate

Volleyball scores

VOLLEYBALL 

Area summeries

Class C-1

District 5 final

At Malcolm

St. Paul; 25; 21; 21; 25; 12

Malcolm; 19; 25; 25; 23; 15

ST. PAUL STATS - Kills: Jakubowski 21, Kunze 15, Becker 6. Assists: Poss 44. Blocks: Mudloff 6, Kelley 5. Digs: Vetick 31, Jakubowski 23, Poss 11.

District 6 final

At Pierce

Adams Central; 17; 25; 25; 22; 15

Pierce; 25; 23; 17; 25; 9

ADAMS CENTRAL STATS - Kills: M. Scott 21, L. Scott 17. Blocks: Gooden 4. Digs: M. Scott 15, L. Scott 13. Assists: Feeney 40.

NSAA District Finals

Class B

B-1 District

Elkhorn North def. South Sioux City, 25-13, 25-10, 25-11

B-2 District

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Crete, 25-20, 25-14, 25-22

B-3 District

Norris def. Hastings, 25-16, 25-9, 25-17

B-4 District

Bennington def. Omaha Mercy, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12

B-5 District

Sidney def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 26-24, 28-26, 25-15

B-6 District

Seward def. Scottsbluff, 25-17, 25-19, 25-11

B-7 District

Grand Island Northwest def. York, 25-20, 25-16, 25-21

B-8 District

Waverly def. Elkhorn, 23-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-15, 15-10

Class C1

C1-1 District

North Bend Central def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-12, 16-25, 25-14, 25-14

C1-2 District

Ord def. Minden, 25-14, 25-13, 25-16

C1-3 District

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Platteview, 25-12, 25-19, 25-17

C1-4 District

Gothenburg def. Fairbury, 25-14, 25-15, 25-17

C1-5 District

Malcolm def. St. Paul, 19-25, 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 15-12

C1-6 District

Adams Central def. Pierce, 17-25, 25-23, 25-17, 22-25, 15-9

C1-7 District

Kearney Catholic def. Ogallala, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23

C1-8 District

Douglas County West def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-19, 17-25, 25-21, 25-21

Class C2

C2-1 District

Lincoln Lutheran def. Summerland, 25-14, 25-13, 25-20

C2-2 District

Archbishop Bergan def. Ponca, 25-10, 25-18, 25-18

C2-3 District

Cross County def. Wakefield, 25-10, 25-23, 25-18

C2-4 District

Oakland-Craig def. Thayer Central, 25-22, 25-19, 25-17 

C2-5 District

Bayard def. Freeman, 15-25, 25-19, 25-23, 19-25, 16-14 

C2-6 District

Southwest def. Fullerton, 25-15, 20-25, 25-19, 30-28 

C2-7 District

Amherst def. Palmyra, 25-23, 25-17, 25-15

C2-8 District

Clarkson-Leigh def. Centura, 27-25, 25-19, 25-16

Class D1

D1-1 District

Norfolk Catholic def. South Platte, 25-10, 25-9, 25-16

D1-2 District

Cambridge def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-20, 25-9, 25-21

D1-3 District

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Pleasanton

D1-4 District 

BDS def. Johnson-Brock, 25-12, 25-19, 25-10

D1-5 District

Meridian def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19

D1-6 District

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-21, 25-13, 25-20

D1-7 District

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Axtell, 25-18, 27-25, 26-24

D1-8 District

Nebraska Christian def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 16-25, 15-6

Class D2

D2-1 District

Howells/Dodge def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-18, 25-16, 25-23

D2-2 District

Overton def. Leyton, 25-14, 25-10, 25-16

D2-3 District

Humphrey St. Francis def. Garden County, 25-11, 25-12, 25-15

D2-4 District

Shelton def. High Plains Community, 25-13, 25-11, 25-14

D2-5 District 

Diller-Odell def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-13, 17-25, 25-10, 22-25, 15-13

D2-6 District

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Hay Springs, 14-25, 25-7, 25-15, 25-20

D2-7 District 

St. Mary's def. Wynot, 24-26, 25-20, 25-18, 25-17

D2-8 District

Stuart def. Wallace, 25-13, 25-18, 25-15

