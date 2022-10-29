Volleyball scores

VOLLEYBALL
Area summeries
Class C-1
District 5 final
At Malcolm
St. Paul; 25; 21; 21; 25; 12
Malcolm; 19; 25; 25; 23; 15
ST. PAUL STATS - Kills: Jakubowski 21, Kunze 15, Becker 6. Assists: Poss 44. Blocks: Mudloff 6, Kelley 5. Digs: Vetick 31, Jakubowski 23, Poss 11.
District 6 final
At Pierce
Adams Central; 17; 25; 25; 22; 15
Pierce; 25; 23; 17; 25; 9
ADAMS CENTRAL STATS - Kills: M. Scott 21, L. Scott 17. Blocks: Gooden 4. Digs: M. Scott 15, L. Scott 13. Assists: Feeney 40.
NSAA District Finals
Class B
B-1 District
Elkhorn North def. South Sioux City, 25-13, 25-10, 25-11
B-2 District
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Crete, 25-20, 25-14, 25-22
B-3 District
Norris def. Hastings, 25-16, 25-9, 25-17
B-4 District
Bennington def. Omaha Mercy, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12
B-5 District
Sidney def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 26-24, 28-26, 25-15
B-6 District
Seward def. Scottsbluff, 25-17, 25-19, 25-11
B-7 District
Grand Island Northwest def. York, 25-20, 25-16, 25-21
B-8 District
Waverly def. Elkhorn, 23-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-15, 15-10
Class C1
C1-1 District
North Bend Central def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-12, 16-25, 25-14, 25-14
C1-2 District
Ord def. Minden, 25-14, 25-13, 25-16
C1-3 District
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Platteview, 25-12, 25-19, 25-17
C1-4 District
Gothenburg def. Fairbury, 25-14, 25-15, 25-17
C1-5 District
Malcolm def. St. Paul, 19-25, 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 15-12
C1-6 District
Adams Central def. Pierce, 17-25, 25-23, 25-17, 22-25, 15-9
C1-7 District
Kearney Catholic def. Ogallala, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23
C1-8 District
Douglas County West def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-19, 17-25, 25-21, 25-21
Class C2
C2-1 District
Lincoln Lutheran def. Summerland, 25-14, 25-13, 25-20
C2-2 District
Archbishop Bergan def. Ponca, 25-10, 25-18, 25-18
C2-3 District
Cross County def. Wakefield, 25-10, 25-23, 25-18
C2-4 District
Oakland-Craig def. Thayer Central, 25-22, 25-19, 25-17
C2-5 District
Bayard def. Freeman, 15-25, 25-19, 25-23, 19-25, 16-14
C2-6 District
Southwest def. Fullerton, 25-15, 20-25, 25-19, 30-28
C2-7 District
Amherst def. Palmyra, 25-23, 25-17, 25-15
C2-8 District
Clarkson-Leigh def. Centura, 27-25, 25-19, 25-16
Class D1
D1-1 District
Norfolk Catholic def. South Platte, 25-10, 25-9, 25-16
D1-2 District
Cambridge def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-20, 25-9, 25-21
D1-3 District
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Pleasanton
D1-4 District
BDS def. Johnson-Brock, 25-12, 25-19, 25-10
D1-5 District
Meridian def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19
D1-6 District
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-21, 25-13, 25-20
D1-7 District
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Axtell, 25-18, 27-25, 26-24
D1-8 District
Nebraska Christian def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 16-25, 15-6
Class D2
D2-1 District
Howells/Dodge def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-18, 25-16, 25-23
D2-2 District
Overton def. Leyton, 25-14, 25-10, 25-16
D2-3 District
Humphrey St. Francis def. Garden County, 25-11, 25-12, 25-15
D2-4 District
Shelton def. High Plains Community, 25-13, 25-11, 25-14
D2-5 District
Diller-Odell def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-13, 17-25, 25-10, 22-25, 15-13
D2-6 District
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Hay Springs, 14-25, 25-7, 25-15, 25-20
D2-7 District
St. Mary's def. Wynot, 24-26, 25-20, 25-18, 25-17
D2-8 District
Stuart def. Wallace, 25-13, 25-18, 25-15