agate

volleyball scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Volleyball

Area scores

Giltner def. McCool Junction, 25-12, 25-16 (2-0)

State scores

Auburn def. Plattsmouth, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22 (3-0)

BDS def. Meridian, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15, 25-14 (3-1)

Bancroft-Rosalie def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-22, 25-12, 25-21 (3-0)

Battle Creek def. Cedar Catholic, 25-13, 25-22, 25-20 (3-0)

Bayard def. Creek Valley, 25-9, 25-11 (2-0)

Bayard def. Mitchell, 25-12, 25-18 (2-0)

Bellevue West def. Omaha Burke, 25-17, 25-21 (2-0)

Bellevue West def. Omaha South, 25-8, 25-9 (2-0)

Bloomfield def. Randolph, 25-23, 24-25, 25-21, 25-18 (3-1)

Boone Central def. Wayne, 25-22, 16-25, 25-21, 25-12 (3-1)

Centennial def. Superior, 25-20, 18-25, 26-24 (2-1)

Cozad def. Elm Creek, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17 (3-0)

Crofton def. Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 25-17, 18-25, 8-25, 25-20, 15-12 (3-2)

David City def. Fillmore Central, 25-17, 25-22 (2-0)

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Benson, 25-10, 25-14 (2-0)

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Northwest, 25-16, 25-13 (2-0)

Elkhorn Valley def. Summerland, 25-20, 25-20, 12-25, 25-23 (3-1)

Fairbury def. David City, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19 (2-1)

Gretna def. Elkhorn South, 25-17, 25-16 (2-0)

Gretna def. Omaha Benson, 25-7, 25-9 (2-0)

Gretna def. Omaha Northwest, 25-11, 25-12 (2-0)

Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-18 (2-0)

Hitchcock County def. Maxwell, 11-25, 25-23, 25-21 (2-1)

Johnson County Central def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-20, 20-25, 25-22, 28-26 (3-1)

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wallace, 25-19, 25-18, 25-11 (3-0)

Milford def. Sandy Creek, 25-15, 25-17 (2-0)

Millard North def. Omaha Central, 25-9, 25-16 (2-0)

Millard North def. Omaha North, 25-6, 25-10 (2-0)

Mitchell def. Creek Valley, 25-20, 25-14 (2-0)

Omaha Central def. Omaha North, 25-8, 25-14 (2-0)

Omaha Westside def. Millard North, 25-15, 25-22 (2-0)

Omaha Westside def. Omaha Central, 25-2, 25-9 (2-0)

Papillion-LaVista def. Bellevue West, 25-13, 25-19 (2-0)

Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Burke, 25-13, 25-16 (2-0)

Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha South, 25-6, 25-8 (2-0)

Paxton def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-19, 25-19 (2-0)

Pierce def. O'Neill, 25-13, 25-15, 25-16 (3-0)

Plainview def. Wausa, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22 (2-1)

Ponca def. Winside, 25-22, 25-13 (2-0)

Ponca def. Wynot, 19-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-18 (3-1)

Shelton def. Deshler, 25-12, 25-16, 25-15 (3-0)

Southwest def. Cambridge, 18-25, 17-25, 25-21, 25-14, 15-11 (3-2)

St. Mary's def. North Central, 25-21, 25-16, 25-19 (3-0)

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Pleasanton, 25-11, 25-23, 27-25 (3-0)

Sutton def. Milford, 25-19, 25-20 (2-0)

Thayer Central def. Heartland, 25-22, 25-15 (2-0)

Wakefield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-21, 26-24 (2-0)

Wakefield def. Plainview, 25-19, 25-19, 25-16 (3-0)

Wausa def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-17, 25-20 (2-0)

Winnebago def. Walthill, 25-18, 25-20, 25-16 (3-0)

Winside def. Homer, 25-11, 25-11 (2-0)

