volleyball scores

Volleyball
Area scores
Giltner def. McCool Junction, 25-12, 25-16 (2-0)
State scores
Auburn def. Plattsmouth, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22 (3-0)
BDS def. Meridian, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15, 25-14 (3-1)
Bancroft-Rosalie def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-22, 25-12, 25-21 (3-0)
Battle Creek def. Cedar Catholic, 25-13, 25-22, 25-20 (3-0)
Bayard def. Creek Valley, 25-9, 25-11 (2-0)
Bayard def. Mitchell, 25-12, 25-18 (2-0)
Bellevue West def. Omaha Burke, 25-17, 25-21 (2-0)
Bellevue West def. Omaha South, 25-8, 25-9 (2-0)
Bloomfield def. Randolph, 25-23, 24-25, 25-21, 25-18 (3-1)
Boone Central def. Wayne, 25-22, 16-25, 25-21, 25-12 (3-1)
Centennial def. Superior, 25-20, 18-25, 26-24 (2-1)
Cozad def. Elm Creek, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17 (3-0)
Crofton def. Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 25-17, 18-25, 8-25, 25-20, 15-12 (3-2)
David City def. Fillmore Central, 25-17, 25-22 (2-0)
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Benson, 25-10, 25-14 (2-0)
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Northwest, 25-16, 25-13 (2-0)
Elkhorn Valley def. Summerland, 25-20, 25-20, 12-25, 25-23 (3-1)
Fairbury def. David City, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19 (2-1)
Gretna def. Elkhorn South, 25-17, 25-16 (2-0)
Gretna def. Omaha Benson, 25-7, 25-9 (2-0)
Gretna def. Omaha Northwest, 25-11, 25-12 (2-0)
Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-18 (2-0)
Hitchcock County def. Maxwell, 11-25, 25-23, 25-21 (2-1)
Johnson County Central def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-20, 20-25, 25-22, 28-26 (3-1)
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wallace, 25-19, 25-18, 25-11 (3-0)
Milford def. Sandy Creek, 25-15, 25-17 (2-0)
Millard North def. Omaha Central, 25-9, 25-16 (2-0)
Millard North def. Omaha North, 25-6, 25-10 (2-0)
Mitchell def. Creek Valley, 25-20, 25-14 (2-0)
Omaha Central def. Omaha North, 25-8, 25-14 (2-0)
Omaha Westside def. Millard North, 25-15, 25-22 (2-0)
Omaha Westside def. Omaha Central, 25-2, 25-9 (2-0)
Papillion-LaVista def. Bellevue West, 25-13, 25-19 (2-0)
Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Burke, 25-13, 25-16 (2-0)
Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha South, 25-6, 25-8 (2-0)
Paxton def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-19, 25-19 (2-0)
Pierce def. O'Neill, 25-13, 25-15, 25-16 (3-0)
Plainview def. Wausa, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22 (2-1)
Ponca def. Winside, 25-22, 25-13 (2-0)
Ponca def. Wynot, 19-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-18 (3-1)
Shelton def. Deshler, 25-12, 25-16, 25-15 (3-0)
Southwest def. Cambridge, 18-25, 17-25, 25-21, 25-14, 15-11 (3-2)
St. Mary's def. North Central, 25-21, 25-16, 25-19 (3-0)
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Pleasanton, 25-11, 25-23, 27-25 (3-0)
Sutton def. Milford, 25-19, 25-20 (2-0)
Thayer Central def. Heartland, 25-22, 25-15 (2-0)
Wakefield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-21, 26-24 (2-0)
Wakefield def. Plainview, 25-19, 25-19, 25-16 (3-0)
Wausa def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-17, 25-20 (2-0)
Winnebago def. Walthill, 25-18, 25-20, 25-16 (3-0)
Winside def. Homer, 25-11, 25-11 (2-0)