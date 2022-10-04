 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

volleyball scores

  • 0

Volleyball

Area Summaries

At Loup City

Central City;; 18; 25; 21; 20

Arcadia-Loup City;; 25; 14; 25; 25

ALC STATS — Kills: Danica Heil 11, Hailey Rademacher 8, Eva Jaixen 8. Assists: Landri Loos 29. Digs: Loos 9, Olivia Fitzgerald 7. Blocks: Heil 3, Rademacher 3.

At Centura

Hastings SC;; 25; 20; 16; 12

Centura;; 23; 25; 25; 25

CENTURA STATS — Kills: Davis 19, Christensen 10. Assists: Wooden 42. Digs: Wooden 17, Christesen 8. Blocks: Davis 6, Wooden 3.

Doniphan-Trumbull Tri.

Match One

Giltner; 13; 25; 11

Doniphan-Trumbull; 25; 15; 25

DT STATS — Kills: Addie Fay 8, Kaleah Olson 5, Emily Shimmin 4. Aces: Shimmin 3, Fay 3. Assists: Shimmin 11, Addison Maciejewski 11. Digs: Ridley Sadd 9, Olson 7.

Match Two

Heartland;; 25; 25

Doniphan-Trumbull;; 23; 21

DT STATS — Kills: Emily Shimmin 6, Kaleah Olson 5. Aces: Addison Maciejewski 3. Assists: Maciejewski 12, Shimmin 11. Digs: Maciejewski 10, Ridley Sadd 8.

Tuesday’s scores

Alma def. Southern Valley, 19-25, 25-18, 25-20, 26-28, 15-9

Ashland-Greenwood def. Yutan, 17-25, 25-23, 25-17, 26-24

Axtell def. Arapahoe, 18-25, 25-19, 26-24, 24-26, 15-11

Bellevue West def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-6, 25-4, 25-12

Bennington def. Plattsmouth

Burwell def. Anselmo-Merna, 24-26, 25-20, 25-15, 25-18

Centura def. Hastings St. Cecilia

Columbus Lakeview def. St. Paul 25-22, 23-25, 22-25, 25-23, 17-15

Deshler def. Sandy Creek, 25-12, 26-28, 25-22, 25-18

Exeter/Milligan def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-17, 25-17, 20-25, 25-8

Fairbury def. Southern, 0-0

Fullerton def. Nebraska Christian, 25-23, 27-25, 25-12

Grand Island Central Catholic def. North Platte, 25-14, 25-14, 25-19

Guardian Angels def. Battle Creek, 27-25, 25-22, 25-22

Holdrege def. Lexington, 25-10, 25-17, 25-9

Howells/Dodge def. Stanton, 25-15, 25-19, 25-15

Kearney Catholic def. Amherst, 26-24, 15-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-8

Lincoln Pius X def. Fremont, 25-15, 25-17, 25-17

Loomis def. Harvard, 25-15, 25-12, 25-10

Malcolm def. Nebraska City, 25-13, 25-11, 25-10

McCool Junction def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-17, 25-11, 27-25, 25-16

Mead def. Boys Town, 25-8, 25-8, 25-12

Millard West def. Elkhorn South, 25-17, 16-25, 24-26, 25-19, 15-9

Mitchell def. Morrill, 25-13, 25-22, 25-23

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Auburn, 26-24, 25-19, 19-25, 25-20

Norfolk Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-14, 25-16, 25-9

Norris def. Blair, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13

Omaha Central def. Omaha Northwest, 26-24, 25-22, 20-25, 26-28, 17-15

Omaha Concordia def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-21, 25-9, 25-23

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Mercy, 25-13, 17-25, 25-15, 25-22

Omaha Marian def. Millard North, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16

Omaha Nation def. Parkview Christian, 25-18, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-10, 25-7, 25-6

Overton def. Gibbon, 25-7, 25-16, 25-11

Papillion-LaVista South def. Papillion-LaVista, 22-25, 25-13, 25-18

Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-11, 25-27, 25-20, 27-25

Platteview def. Louisville, 25-11, 25-7, 25-8

Raymond Central def. Arlington, 25-10, 25-14, 25-17

Sandhills/Thedford def. Sutherland, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17

Scottsbluff def. Bridgeport, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18

South Sioux City def. Millard South, 25-11, 25-8, 25-13

Summerland def. O’Neill, 25-18, 25-14, 25-18

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Hi-Line, 25-10, 25-13, 25-14

Sutton def. Thayer Central, 24-26, 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-11

Wakefield def. Ponca

Wausa def. Osmond, 25-20, 25-13, 25-16

Waverly def. Wahoo, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16

Westview def. Buena Vista, 25-12, 25-6, 25-9

Wilber-Clatonia def. Tri County

Bancroft-Rosalie Triangular

Bancroft-Rosalie def. Tri County Northeast

Tri County Northeast def. Walthill, 25-15, 25-18

Beatrice Triangular

Beatrice def. Hastings, 25-23, 25-15

Grand Island Northwest def. Beatrice, 25-19, 25-18

Grand Island Northwest def. Hastings, 25-14, 25-16

Boyd County Triangular

Bloomfield def. Santee, 25-6, 25-7

Boyd County def. Bloomfield, 25-13, 25-20

Brady Triangular

Brady def. Medicine Valley

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Medicine Valley

Cambridge Triangular

Cambridge def. Maxwell, 25-9, 25-13

Cambridge def. South Loup, 25-9, 25-15

Centennial Triangular

Centennial def. Twin River, 25-19, 25-15

Centennial def. Weeping Water, 25-10, 25-10

College View Triangular

Lewiston def. College View Academy, 25-18, 25-14

Sterling def. College View Academy, 25-18, 25-14

Sterling def. Lewiston, 25-12, 25-20

Cozad Triangular

Broken Bow def. Cozad, 25-10, 25-12

Ord def. Broken Bow, 25-19, 25-23

Ord def. Cozad, 25-15, 25-22

Garden County Triangular

Garden County def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-17, 25-18

Perkins County def. Garden County, 26-24, 25-22

Perkins County def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-19, 25-21

Heartland Triangular

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Giltner, 25-13, 15-25, 25-11

Heartland def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-23, 25-21

Heartland def. Giltner, 25-18, 25-9

High Plains Community Triangular

High Plains Community def. Hampton, 25-20, 25-22

High Plains Community def. Meridian, 25-17, 25-23

Meridian def. Hampton, 25-12, 25-11

Kimball Triangular

Bayard def. Kimball, 25-10, 25-11

Potter-Dix def. Bayard, 25-11, 25-22

North Central Triangular

North Central def. Ainsworth, 27-25, 26-24

Stuart def. Ainsworth, 27-25, 26-24

Stuart def. North Central, 25-18, 27-25

Osceola Triangular

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. East Butler, 25-17, 25-16

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Osceola, 25-14, 25-13

East Butler def. Osceola, 25-23, 25-17

Palmer Triangular

Central Valley def. Palmer, 25-9, 25-19

Palmer def. CWC, 25-17, 25-19

Paxton Triangular

Paxton def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-12, 25-9

Wallace def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-8, 25-9

Wallace def. Paxton, 25-18, 26-24

Plainview Triangular

Clarkson/Leigh def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-19, 25-15

Clarkson/Leigh def. Plainview, 25-14, 25-11

Lutheran High Northeast def. Plainview, 17-25, 25-14, 25-11

Red Cloud Triangular

Kenesaw def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-22, 25-12

Kenesaw def. Red Cloud, 25-14, 22-25, 26-24

Lawrence-Nelson def. Red Cloud, 25-18, 25-11

Southwest Triangular

Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-16, 25-14

Southwest def. Chase County, 25-17, 25-17

Southwest def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-16, 25-14

St. Mary’s Triangular

Elgin Public/Pope John def. St. Mary’s, 25-18, 27-25

Humphrey St. Francis def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-22, 18-25, 25-19

Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Mary’s, 25-18, 25-20

Valentine Triangular

Gothenburg def. Ogallala, 25-20, 25-23

Gothenburg def. Valentine, 25-19, 25-9

West Point Beemer Triangular

Douglas County West def. Oakland-Craig, 25-23, 25-21

Douglas County West def. West Point-Beemer

Wilcox-Hildreth Triangular

Ansley-Litchfield def. Bertrand, 25-14, 30-28

Ansley-Litchfield def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 26-24, 25-22

Bertrand def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-19, 25-11

Wood River Triangular

Shelton def. Ravenna, 25-8, 25-12

Shelton def. Wood River, 25-20, 25-18

Wood River def. Ravenna

Junior Varsity

At Grand Island

North Platte;; 14; 13

Grand Island CC;; 25; 25

GICC STATS — Kills: Maggie Herbek 9, Maddie Schneider 8. Assists: Kinnley Kearns 19. Digs: Lauren Schardt 13, Jordan Stegman 12.

