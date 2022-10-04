volleyball scores

Volleyball
Area Summaries
At Loup City
Central City;; 18; 25; 21; 20
Arcadia-Loup City;; 25; 14; 25; 25
ALC STATS — Kills: Danica Heil 11, Hailey Rademacher 8, Eva Jaixen 8. Assists: Landri Loos 29. Digs: Loos 9, Olivia Fitzgerald 7. Blocks: Heil 3, Rademacher 3.
At Centura
Hastings SC;; 25; 20; 16; 12
Centura;; 23; 25; 25; 25
CENTURA STATS — Kills: Davis 19, Christensen 10. Assists: Wooden 42. Digs: Wooden 17, Christesen 8. Blocks: Davis 6, Wooden 3.
Doniphan-Trumbull Tri.
Match One
Giltner; 13; 25; 11
Doniphan-Trumbull; 25; 15; 25
DT STATS — Kills: Addie Fay 8, Kaleah Olson 5, Emily Shimmin 4. Aces: Shimmin 3, Fay 3. Assists: Shimmin 11, Addison Maciejewski 11. Digs: Ridley Sadd 9, Olson 7.
Match Two
Heartland;; 25; 25
Doniphan-Trumbull;; 23; 21
DT STATS — Kills: Emily Shimmin 6, Kaleah Olson 5. Aces: Addison Maciejewski 3. Assists: Maciejewski 12, Shimmin 11. Digs: Maciejewski 10, Ridley Sadd 8.
Tuesday’s scores
Alma def. Southern Valley, 19-25, 25-18, 25-20, 26-28, 15-9
Ashland-Greenwood def. Yutan, 17-25, 25-23, 25-17, 26-24
Axtell def. Arapahoe, 18-25, 25-19, 26-24, 24-26, 15-11
Bellevue West def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-6, 25-4, 25-12
Bennington def. Plattsmouth
Burwell def. Anselmo-Merna, 24-26, 25-20, 25-15, 25-18
Centura def. Hastings St. Cecilia
Columbus Lakeview def. St. Paul 25-22, 23-25, 22-25, 25-23, 17-15
Deshler def. Sandy Creek, 25-12, 26-28, 25-22, 25-18
Exeter/Milligan def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-17, 25-17, 20-25, 25-8
Fairbury def. Southern, 0-0
Fullerton def. Nebraska Christian, 25-23, 27-25, 25-12
Grand Island Central Catholic def. North Platte, 25-14, 25-14, 25-19
Guardian Angels def. Battle Creek, 27-25, 25-22, 25-22
Holdrege def. Lexington, 25-10, 25-17, 25-9
Howells/Dodge def. Stanton, 25-15, 25-19, 25-15
Kearney Catholic def. Amherst, 26-24, 15-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-8
Lincoln Pius X def. Fremont, 25-15, 25-17, 25-17
Loomis def. Harvard, 25-15, 25-12, 25-10
Malcolm def. Nebraska City, 25-13, 25-11, 25-10
McCool Junction def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-17, 25-11, 27-25, 25-16
Mead def. Boys Town, 25-8, 25-8, 25-12
Millard West def. Elkhorn South, 25-17, 16-25, 24-26, 25-19, 15-9
Mitchell def. Morrill, 25-13, 25-22, 25-23
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Auburn, 26-24, 25-19, 19-25, 25-20
Norfolk Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-14, 25-16, 25-9
Norris def. Blair, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13
Omaha Central def. Omaha Northwest, 26-24, 25-22, 20-25, 26-28, 17-15
Omaha Concordia def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-21, 25-9, 25-23
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Mercy, 25-13, 17-25, 25-15, 25-22
Omaha Marian def. Millard North, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16
Omaha Nation def. Parkview Christian, 25-18, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-10, 25-7, 25-6
Overton def. Gibbon, 25-7, 25-16, 25-11
Papillion-LaVista South def. Papillion-LaVista, 22-25, 25-13, 25-18
Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-11, 25-27, 25-20, 27-25
Platteview def. Louisville, 25-11, 25-7, 25-8
Raymond Central def. Arlington, 25-10, 25-14, 25-17
Sandhills/Thedford def. Sutherland, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17
Scottsbluff def. Bridgeport, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18
South Sioux City def. Millard South, 25-11, 25-8, 25-13
Summerland def. O’Neill, 25-18, 25-14, 25-18
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Hi-Line, 25-10, 25-13, 25-14
Sutton def. Thayer Central, 24-26, 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-11
Wakefield def. Ponca
Wausa def. Osmond, 25-20, 25-13, 25-16
Waverly def. Wahoo, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16
Westview def. Buena Vista, 25-12, 25-6, 25-9
Wilber-Clatonia def. Tri County
Bancroft-Rosalie Triangular
Bancroft-Rosalie def. Tri County Northeast
Tri County Northeast def. Walthill, 25-15, 25-18
Beatrice Triangular
Beatrice def. Hastings, 25-23, 25-15
Grand Island Northwest def. Beatrice, 25-19, 25-18
Grand Island Northwest def. Hastings, 25-14, 25-16
Boyd County Triangular
Bloomfield def. Santee, 25-6, 25-7
Boyd County def. Bloomfield, 25-13, 25-20
Brady Triangular
Brady def. Medicine Valley
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Medicine Valley
Cambridge Triangular
Cambridge def. Maxwell, 25-9, 25-13
Cambridge def. South Loup, 25-9, 25-15
Centennial Triangular
Centennial def. Twin River, 25-19, 25-15
Centennial def. Weeping Water, 25-10, 25-10
College View Triangular
Lewiston def. College View Academy, 25-18, 25-14
Sterling def. College View Academy, 25-18, 25-14
Sterling def. Lewiston, 25-12, 25-20
Cozad Triangular
Broken Bow def. Cozad, 25-10, 25-12
Ord def. Broken Bow, 25-19, 25-23
Ord def. Cozad, 25-15, 25-22
Garden County Triangular
Garden County def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-17, 25-18
Perkins County def. Garden County, 26-24, 25-22
Perkins County def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-19, 25-21
Heartland Triangular
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Giltner, 25-13, 15-25, 25-11
Heartland def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-23, 25-21
Heartland def. Giltner, 25-18, 25-9
High Plains Community Triangular
High Plains Community def. Hampton, 25-20, 25-22
High Plains Community def. Meridian, 25-17, 25-23
Meridian def. Hampton, 25-12, 25-11
Kimball Triangular
Bayard def. Kimball, 25-10, 25-11
Potter-Dix def. Bayard, 25-11, 25-22
North Central Triangular
North Central def. Ainsworth, 27-25, 26-24
Stuart def. Ainsworth, 27-25, 26-24
Stuart def. North Central, 25-18, 27-25
Osceola Triangular
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. East Butler, 25-17, 25-16
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Osceola, 25-14, 25-13
East Butler def. Osceola, 25-23, 25-17
Palmer Triangular
Central Valley def. Palmer, 25-9, 25-19
Palmer def. CWC, 25-17, 25-19
Paxton Triangular
Paxton def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-12, 25-9
Wallace def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-8, 25-9
Wallace def. Paxton, 25-18, 26-24
Plainview Triangular
Clarkson/Leigh def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-19, 25-15
Clarkson/Leigh def. Plainview, 25-14, 25-11
Lutheran High Northeast def. Plainview, 17-25, 25-14, 25-11
Red Cloud Triangular
Kenesaw def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-22, 25-12
Kenesaw def. Red Cloud, 25-14, 22-25, 26-24
Lawrence-Nelson def. Red Cloud, 25-18, 25-11
Southwest Triangular
Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-16, 25-14
Southwest def. Chase County, 25-17, 25-17
Southwest def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-16, 25-14
St. Mary’s Triangular
Elgin Public/Pope John def. St. Mary’s, 25-18, 27-25
Humphrey St. Francis def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-22, 18-25, 25-19
Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Mary’s, 25-18, 25-20
Valentine Triangular
Gothenburg def. Ogallala, 25-20, 25-23
Gothenburg def. Valentine, 25-19, 25-9
West Point Beemer Triangular
Douglas County West def. Oakland-Craig, 25-23, 25-21
Douglas County West def. West Point-Beemer
Wilcox-Hildreth Triangular
Ansley-Litchfield def. Bertrand, 25-14, 30-28
Ansley-Litchfield def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 26-24, 25-22
Bertrand def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-19, 25-11
Wood River Triangular
Shelton def. Ravenna, 25-8, 25-12
Shelton def. Wood River, 25-20, 25-18
Wood River def. Ravenna
Junior Varsity
At Grand Island
North Platte;; 14; 13
Grand Island CC;; 25; 25
GICC STATS — Kills: Maggie Herbek 9, Maddie Schneider 8. Assists: Kinnley Kearns 19. Digs: Lauren Schardt 13, Jordan Stegman 12.