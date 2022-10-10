Volleyball
Area Summaries
Lou-Platte Conference Tournament
At Ord
Don.-Trumbull; 13; 25; 25; 12; 15
Ravenna; 25; 12; 21; 25; 10
DT STATS - Kills: Kaleah Olson 13, Charlee Richter 10. Aces: Olson 4. Assists: Emily Shimmin 20, Addison Maciejewski 13. Digs: Olson 26, Addie Fay 25, Maciejewski 18.
At St. Paul
Gibbon;; 22; 11
Arcadia-LC;; 25; 25
ARCADIA-LC STATS - Kills: Nicole Chilewski 7, Danica Heil 4. Assists: Libby Ference 10, Landri Loos 8. Digs: Eva Jaixen 15, Loos 10.
Arcadia-LC; 19; 14; 15
St. Paul; 25; 25; 25
ARCADIA-LC STATS - Kills: Danica Heil 6, Nicole Chilewski 5. Assists: Loos 12. Digs: Eva Jaixen 13, Loos 9.
At Cairo
Central City; 16; 15; 17
Centura; 25; 25; 25
CENTURA STATS - Kills: Davis 15, Christensen 7, Sokol 7. Assists: Wooden 31. Digs: Christensen 11, Wooden 10, Rasmussen 8. Blocks: Sokol 3. Aces: Wooden 3.
State scores
Amherst def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-17, 25-18 (2-0)
Ansley-Litchfield def. Elm Creek, 25-6, 17-25, 25-18 (2-1)
Arcadia/Loup City def. Gibbon, 25-22, 25-11 (2-0)
Axtell def. Pleasanton, 25-22, 25-15 (2-0)
Bloomfield def. Santee, 25-11, 25-19 (2-0)
Centura def. Central City, 25-16, 25-15, 25-17 (3-0)
College View Academy def. Boys Town, 25-12, 25-17, 25-14 (3-0)
Conestoga def. Louisville, 23-25, 25-15, 25-11, 25-8 (3-1)
Crofton def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-23, 25-21 (2-0)
Diller-Odell def. Southern, 25-18, 25-9 (2-0)
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Ravenna, 13-25, 25-12, 25-21, 12-26, 15-10 (3-2)
East Butler def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-12, 21-25, 25-17 (2-1)
East Butler def. Omaha Nation, 25-17, 25-19 (2-0)
Elmwood-Murdock def. Mead, 25-15, 25-15, 25-20 (3-0)
Freeman def. Weeping Water, 25-10, 25-23, 25-11 (3-0)
Gothenburg def. Lexington, 25-8, 25-12, 25-15 (3-0)
Hi-Line def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-18, 25-17 (2-0)
Homer def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-8, 25-17, 25-6 (3-0)
Johnson County Central def. Falls City, 25-20, 25-19, 25-17 (3-0)
Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha North, 25-12, 25-3, 25-12 (3-0)
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln East, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19, 24-26, 15-8 (3-2)
Lourdes Central Catholic def. Johnson-Brock, 25-21, 26-28, 25-16 (2-1)
Niobrara/Verdigre def. Creighton, 25-14, 25-14 (2-0)
Overton def. Hi-Line, 25-7, 25-6 (2-0)
Palmyra def. Auburn, 25-12, 25-14, 25-12 (3-0)
Pawnee City def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 26-24, 5-25, 25-23 (2-1)
Pawnee City def. Tri County, 22-25, 25-22, 26-24 (2-1)
Ralston def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-7, 25-27, 25-8, 25-20 (3-1)
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Loomis, 25-16, 25-21 (2-0)
Wausa def. Bloomfield, 25-18, 25-12 (2-0)