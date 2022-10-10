 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Volleyball

Volleyball

Area Summaries

Lou-Platte Conference Tournament

At Ord

Don.-Trumbull; 13; 25; 25; 12; 15

Ravenna; 25; 12; 21; 25; 10

DT STATS - Kills: Kaleah Olson 13, Charlee Richter 10. Aces: Olson 4. Assists: Emily Shimmin 20, Addison Maciejewski 13. Digs: Olson 26, Addie Fay 25, Maciejewski 18. 

At St. Paul

Gibbon;; 22; 11

Arcadia-LC;; 25; 25

ARCADIA-LC STATS - Kills: Nicole Chilewski 7, Danica Heil 4. Assists: Libby Ference 10, Landri Loos 8. Digs: Eva Jaixen 15, Loos 10. 

Arcadia-LC; 19; 14; 15

St. Paul; 25; 25; 25

ARCADIA-LC STATS - Kills: Danica Heil 6, Nicole Chilewski 5. Assists: Loos 12. Digs: Eva Jaixen 13, Loos 9. 

At Cairo

Central City; 16; 15; 17

Centura; 25; 25; 25

CENTURA STATS - Kills: Davis 15, Christensen 7, Sokol 7. Assists: Wooden 31. Digs: Christensen 11, Wooden 10, Rasmussen 8. Blocks: Sokol 3. Aces: Wooden 3. 

State scores

Amherst def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-17, 25-18 (2-0)

Ansley-Litchfield def. Elm Creek, 25-6, 17-25, 25-18 (2-1)

Arcadia/Loup City def. Gibbon, 25-22, 25-11 (2-0)

Axtell def. Pleasanton, 25-22, 25-15 (2-0)

Bloomfield def. Santee, 25-11, 25-19 (2-0)

Centura def. Central City, 25-16, 25-15, 25-17 (3-0)

College View Academy def. Boys Town, 25-12, 25-17, 25-14 (3-0)

Conestoga def. Louisville, 23-25, 25-15, 25-11, 25-8 (3-1)

Crofton def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-23, 25-21 (2-0)

Diller-Odell def. Southern, 25-18, 25-9 (2-0)

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Ravenna, 13-25, 25-12, 25-21, 12-26, 15-10 (3-2)

East Butler def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-12, 21-25, 25-17 (2-1)

East Butler def. Omaha Nation, 25-17, 25-19 (2-0)

Elmwood-Murdock def. Mead, 25-15, 25-15, 25-20 (3-0)

Freeman def. Weeping Water, 25-10, 25-23, 25-11 (3-0)

Gothenburg def. Lexington, 25-8, 25-12, 25-15 (3-0)

Hi-Line def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-18, 25-17 (2-0)

Homer def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-8, 25-17, 25-6 (3-0)

Johnson County Central def. Falls City, 25-20, 25-19, 25-17 (3-0)

Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha North, 25-12, 25-3, 25-12 (3-0)

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln East, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19, 24-26, 15-8 (3-2)

Lourdes Central Catholic def. Johnson-Brock, 25-21, 26-28, 25-16 (2-1)

Niobrara/Verdigre def. Creighton, 25-14, 25-14 (2-0)

Overton def. Hi-Line, 25-7, 25-6 (2-0)

Palmyra def. Auburn, 25-12, 25-14, 25-12 (3-0)

Pawnee City def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 26-24, 5-25, 25-23 (2-1)

Pawnee City def. Tri County, 22-25, 25-22, 26-24 (2-1)

Ralston def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-7, 25-27, 25-8, 25-20 (3-1)

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Loomis, 25-16, 25-21 (2-0)

Wausa def. Bloomfield, 25-18, 25-12 (2-0)

