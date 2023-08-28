The Alzheimer's Association will host a "Walk to End Alzheimer's" in each of the Tri-cities in September.

The walks are planned for Saturdays Sept. 9 in Grand Island, Sept. 16 in Kearney, and Sept. 23 in Hastings.

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer's with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people's connection to Alzheimer's — their personal reasons to end the disease.

Registration for the Grand Island walk on Sept. 9 opens at 8 a.m. at Suck's Lake, 809 S. Harrison, with an opening ceremony at 8:45. The walk follows at 9 a.m.

The Sept. 16 walk in Kearney opens with registration at 8 a.m. at Yanney Park, 2020 W. 11th St. A ceremony is set for 8:45 a.m., with the walk starting at 9.

Hastings participants can register for the Sept. 23 walk starting at 8 a.m. at Libs Park, 1531 16th St. (Baltimore Avenue). The opening ceremony starts at 8:45 a.m., with the walk commencing at 9.

Participants in all three walks are encouraged to register early and fundraise to help the Alzheimer's Association reach its $25,000 goal for Grand Island, $40,000 for Kearney and $21,000 in Hastings. Registration is free.

Registration can be done online at act.alz.org/GrandIsland, act.alz.org/Kearney or act.alz.org/Hastings .

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 40,000 family members and friends provide care to 35,000 people living with Alzheimer's and other dementias in the state of Nebraska.

For more information, contact Halie Fleecs, walk manager, at hdfleecs@alz.org