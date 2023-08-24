NEW YORK — Wall Street slumped Thursday, despite a blowout profit report from Nvidia, following some mixed reports on the U.S. economy.

The S&P 500 dropped 1.3% for its worst loss in three weeks. It nearly wiped out its gain for the week, which had been a bright spot in what’s been a rough August.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.1% and the Nasdaq composite tumbled 1.9%.

All told, the S&P 500 fell 59.70 points to 4,376.31. The Dow dropped 373.56 to 34,099.42 and the Nasdaq sank 257.06 to 13,463.97.

Stocks sank as Treasury yields stabilized following their tumble a day earlier. High yields in the bond market have been upping the pressure because they make investors less willing to pay high prices for stocks and other risky investments. They may be set to go even higher, depending on what the head of the Federal Reserve says in a speech scheduled for Friday.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.23% from 4.20% late Wednesday. It fell there from 4.33% a day before, close to its highest level since 2007.

Yields found some traction following a couple mixed reports on the U.S. economy. One showed that fewer U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week. It’s the latest sign that the job market remains remarkably resilient despite high interest rates.

Another report said orders for long-lasting manufactured goods slumped by more last month than economists expected. That could be a signal that conditions are worsening for the struggling manufacturing industry, but orders actually rose more than expected for the month after ignoring airplanes and other transportation equipment.

For now, weaker-than-expected reports on the economy may counterintuitively be more welcome in financial markets. The economy has managed to avoid a long-predicted recession, but the fear is that it’s so solid that it will keep upward pressure on inflation.

The Federal Reserve has already raised its main interest rate to the highest level since 2001 in hopes of grinding down high inflation. High rates work to do that by slowing the entire economy and hurting prices for investments.

Hope had built that the Fed’s latest rate hike in July may prove to be the last of this cycle, after inflation cooled considerably since peaking above 9% last summer. Traders also have made bets for the Fed to begin cutting rates early next year.